At times, St. Thomas More’s offense has suffered through injuries, particularly in the backfield.
And at times, the execution hasn’t quite been as consistent as desired.
But none of that has mattered.
The Cougars’ defense has just been downright dominant so far this season and that continued in Friday’s 41-7 demolition of Brother Martin at Cougar Stadium.
“I think we’re playing pretty good defense right now,” STM coach Jim Hightower said. “We broke to the ball. Our linebackers, their experience is showing. I love the effort our kids are playing well.”
The defense intercepted two passes, forced two fumbles, produced two turnovers on downs and added four quarterback sacks.
“I see a state championship defense,” STM running back Hutch Swilley said. “Our defense is outstanding already. Seeing where they are right now and their potential going forward is incredible. Going off the field after a touchdown and then being back on the field in 20 seconds because of a forced turnover or a three-and-out, it’s awesome.”
Junior cornerback Brian Broussard started the defensive onslaught with a pass breakup on third down to end the first drive of the game.
“All these turnovers and how we’re playing is just our mentality,” Broussard said. “We need the ball, we want the ball, give us the ball. Basically, coming into this game, we knew they scored points and we thought, ‘We’re not letting them score.’ That was our mindset.”
The final statistics were a bit deceiving. The Cougars limited Brother Martin’s offense to 73 yards passing and 18 rushing in the first half.
Broussard then delivered a 64-yard interception return for a score midway through the third quarter to make it 41-0. Peyton David accounted for STM's other interception.
“On one of the plays before, I tackled somebody in the backfield and the ball was in the air,” Broussard said. “One of my other corners was like, ‘You could have picked it off. Look for the ball.’ I was like, ‘Alright.’ Then we were in cover three and their number 1 ran a go route and their number 2 ran an out … it was like third-and-12 maybe.
“I watched the quarterback’s eyes throw it to the out, broke on it and then had my boys block for me. That helped.”
It was also a big night for STM’s backfield with Swilley back from a two-week absence with an injury, while Gabe Mocek had just a few carries so far this season.
Swilley finished with 84 yards and a score on 12 carries in addition to a 12-yard catch.
“You’ve got to start somewhere,” Swilley said. “I’m not totally pleased with my performance tonight. I’ve got stuff to work on for sure. I’m going to get back out there and do better next week.
“I’m not completely back to 100%. It’s still bothering me a little bit, but getting back on the field and doing what I do. The offensive line balled out for me and it was a great day.”
Mocek caught a 41-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-10 screen.
“That was really big,” Hightower said of Mocek’s score. “It was well-executed. I thought our kids did a good job inviting them in and we just timed it right. We delivered a good ball to him and he did the rest.”
Sam Altmann finished the game 11-of-25 passing for 168 yards and a score.
"We still have some technical stuff to work on," Swilley said. "Our technique is not excellent, but we’re on a steady incline. We’re building up to where we want to be.
"We’re obviously not where we’re going to be week 10, but we are where we should be week four."