St. Thomas More’s 38-7 rout of E.D. White in the state semifinals Friday night began with a mistake.
On E.D. White’s opening possession, the STM linebacker positioned himself too far off the line, allowing Cardinals quarterback Ben Guidry to break a 41-yard touchdown to put them up 7-0.
“We knew they’d move the ball,” said STM defensive coordinator Terry Tidwell. “We knew they’d maybe even score. We just needed to correct the mistake exactly what happened with our outside force guy being a little too far out. From then on, we closed off that seam and he never gained more than seven yards.”
The Cougars defense shut out the Cardinals for the rest of the game and the offense – led by quarterback Sam Altmann – put up 38 unanswered points to avenge last year’s playoff loss to E.D. White and secure the Cougars spot in the Superdome.
“It’s exciting for this group,” STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. “A year ago, when we lost, we decided we wanted more. From that moment on, they challenged each other and challenged the younger kids to develop. That has truly been the most fun part is watching these kids develop and trust in what they’re being coached.”
Altmann has been faced with the monumental task of following Walker Howard – last year’s senior quarterback who is currently at LSU. But Altman said he doesn’t focus on any of that outside noise – mostly for his own good.
“If I would ever think about that stuff, it would probably mess with me,” Altmann said. “I love Walker and he is great, but I love this team and I love these guys here now. This is a new team and we have a chance to do something really special.”
Savoie said Altmann pushed himself in the offseason to become the leader of the 2022 team. Savoie said after the Cougars finished the gauntlet of Teurlings, LCA and Westgate, he began to see a different side of Altmann.
“It was at the end of that three-game stretch where Sam Altmann became not a first year starter, but the guy who has full control of our offense,” Savoie said. “Same didn’t want to be a footnote to Walker Howard. He wants to be the next guy in a long line of great quarterbacks that have come to this school.”
While Altmann and the offense put most of the points on the board, six of those came from senior defensive back Nicholas Beckwith in the third quarter. Beckwith cut off a Guidry pass and took it 66 yards for his second pick six of the season.
“I’ve been seeing it all week,” Beckwith said. “We worked on it and watched it on film. I knew they liked that tight end drag and when I saw the play action, I read it and made the play.”
The Cougars now turn their attention to LCA – a district opponent that the Cougars beat 41-34 the first time they played. Both Altmann and Savoie said they’re well aware that the previous game means nothing and Savoie said the fact that both teams went through such a difficult district has them equally prepared for next week.
“District 4-4A is a gauntlet,” Savoie said. “All six teams made the playoffs, four of our teams are in the semifinals and two are heading to New Orleans. We have so many great players and coaches in this area and that proves it.
“We have two Lafayette schools getting to play in the Superdome for the state title. That is exciting. I’m sure the week of preparation will be stressful, but let’s go play this thing in New Orleans and someone from Lafayette will walk out of there with a big trophy.”