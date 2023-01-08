Through the first four basketball tournaments they have competed in this season, it has been close but no cigar for the St. Thomas More Cougars as they finished second three times and third once.
But on Saturday, the Cougars earned their first tournament championship by routing crosstown rival and District 4-4A foe Teurlings Catholic 77-55 in the Rebel Roundball Classic.
“We aren’t a young team because we have a lot of juniors and seniors,” Cougars coach Danny Broussard said, “but we are an inexperienced team. We are inexperienced in terms of varsity minutes. We don’t have a lot of guys who have had a lot of varsity minutes before this season.”
The Cougars (19-4) didn't look like a team that lacked varsity experience. They excelled in every facet, especially in the first half when they took a 30-point lead (45-15) into at halftime.
“We preach the importance of team ball and sharing the basketball,” Broussard said. “When we share the basketball like we did (Saturday), we are a pretty good team. That was the best half of basketball that we have played this year. It wasn’t the best game because I thought we were sloppy at times in the second half. But definitely the best half of basketball.”
Offensively, the Cougars had three players — Michael Mouton, Mason Guillory and Chad Jones — score in double figures. Mouton finished with a team-high 18 points, while Guillory scored 14 (all in the first half) and Jones chipped in with 13.
“We did a great job of shooting the basketball,” Broussard said. “We hit some 3s and when you’re hitting them, it is always a good thing. But overall I just loved the way we distributed the basketball.”
The Cougars also defended well and did a great job of rebounding. The Cougars offensive rebounding earned them second-chance opportunities and they limited the Rebels to one shot.
“Defensively, I thought we were really solid,” Broussard said. “Teurlings is a team that can score, and I thought we got a lot of steals in the halfcourt. And we blocked out well. It was a great job.”
For the Rebels (9-7), Travis Gallien finished with a game-high 20 points and Bradford Cain scored 13.
“Teurlings had a big win against a good New Iberia team who was undefeated,” Broussard said. “I think that game probably took a little bit out of them.”
Broussard credited the Cougars’ strength of schedule for playing a key role in helping players who lacked varsity experience to be ready for a game that featured a playoff atmosphere.
“We have four losses, but we have losses against four really good teams in Madison Prep, Newman, Country Day and L.B. Landry,” Broussard said. “We have played some really good competition this year, and that had us prepared for this moment.”