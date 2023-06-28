The post-college commitment that comes with playing football at one of the nation's service academies may be a turn-off for some high school athletes.
Not St. Thomas More running back Hutch Swilley, however.
Swilley, who verbally committed to the United State Naval Academy this week, wholeheartedly embraces the five-year service commitment that will follow his collegiate career.
"A degree from Navy matters," Swilley said. "Your life afterwards is what is important. It's very honorable in that it's a service to other people. I was attracted to it."
Slot backs coach Marcus Thomas was the point man in Swilley's recruitment. Thomas, who will be Swilley's position coach, was a slot back and a record-setting return man for the Midshipmen during his college career. During his senior year at Catholic High of Baton Rouge, Thomas and the Bears faced St. Thomas More in Lafayette.
"Coach Thomas was huge in my recruitment," Swilley said. "I love him. He is a great guy."
Swilley, who had scholarship offers from Navy and a host of Ivy League schools, took unofficial visits to Yale, Columbia and Navy earlier this month. He toured Navy's campus with his best friend, University Lab linebacker Harry Beacham. Both committed to the Midshipmen shortly after arriving home.
"The Navy visit was unbelievable," Swilley said. "It felt like home. The campus was beautiful and they have an amazing chapel."
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Swilley accounted for 167 of his team's 201 rushing yards with a touchdown on 14 carries in STM's Division II select championship win over Lafayette Christian in December. He totaled 1,081 yards rushing on 149 carries with 17 touchdowns during his junior campaign.
"My coaches pushed me in practice," he said. "It's a tribute to (running backs coach Trevor Begue) and (offensive coordinator Shane Savoie).
"The main thing that's going to decide whether we repeat is how our leaders step up in the offseason. I like to think I provide good leadership."
Navy is in its first year under head coach Brian Newberry, who was promoted from defensive coordinator. The Midshipmen began recruiting Swilley in February with a scholarship offer extended in May.
"They told me they loved the way I run the football, and that they could see me playing there," Swilley said.
Swilley expects to eventually meet up with former teammate Nicholas Beckwith on the field. Beckwith, an all-state defensive back, signed with Air Force and will enroll in the Falcons' prep school for one year. this fall. Swilley and Beckwith engaged in some friendly trash talk during workouts at STM this week.
"I'll feel sorry for Nick if he's the only thing standing between me and a touchdown," laughed Swilley when asked what would happen in a future one-on-one situation between the two.