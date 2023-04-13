St. Thomas More head softball coach Andria Waguespack knew before the season what her Lady Cougars could accomplish this season.
However, she wanted to make sure her players knew and that's why she made it a point to challenge them with a rigorous schedule.
"Coming into season, I knew that we had a group who loves to compete," Waguespack said. "They really thrive on competition."
Despite the tough schedule, the Lady Cougars responded to the challenge by going 29-3 overall, winning the District 4-4A championship and earning the No. 1 seed in the Division I select play playoffs.
"I thought we had the talent to compete, but we wanted to challenge them," Waguespack said. "We felt they could play at a high level, but we just needed them to see that they can do it."
The Lady Cougars, who enters the postseason having won seven consecutive games and 18 of their past 19, are one of 29 (13 select, 16 non-select) Acadiana area programs to earn a playoff berth.
While STM is the only local program to receive a No. 1 seed in their respective division, the area has seven other teams - Notre Dame (No. 2 in Division III select), Kaplan (No. 2 in Division III non-select), Beau Chene (No. 3 in Division II non-select), David Thibodaux (No. 4 in Division II select), Opelousas Catholic (No. 5 in Division IV select), Northside Christian (No. 6 in Division V select) and Acadiana (No. 7 in Division I select) - that received a top seven seed as well as a first-round bye.
"If you want to hang a sign on the wall and win a state championship, you're going to have to beat good teams no matter where you are seeded," said Waguespack, whose Lady Cougars last won a state title in 2014. "Getting the No. 1 seed is a great accomplishment for us, especially with all the great teams in Division I.
"It puts you in a good spot and gives you home field advantage. But any of the top 10 teams in our division can be playing on that last day of the playoffs because our division is as good as it gets. While we are happy with the one-seed, it won't give you any runs once the games start."
While some teams may be happy to simply make the playoffs, the Lady Cougars aren't among them.
Although it isn't championship or bust, St. Thomas More is focused on taking the next step in their process that they hope ultimately results in a state title.
"We don't care about divisions or classifications, we are here to compete for a state championship," Waguespack said. "Our big end game and end of the season goal is to win state. Making the playoffs was the first step, advancing to Sulphur is the next step. Getting to Sulphur would be a huge accomplishment, but we want more than just to get there. We want to win it."