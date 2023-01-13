St. Thomas More’s AC Froehlich has been honored as the 2022-23 Gatorade Louisiana Volleyball Player of the Year.
Froehlich becomes the first St. Thomas More volleyball player to earn the honor over the 38-year span of the award.
Winning the award, which also includes academic and character criteria, makes her eligible for National Player of the Year recognition.
“AC has the unique gift of being both tall and athletic,” STM coach Jessica Burke said of Froehlich. “She jumps out of the gym, hits with power and she has developed finesse and court vision. She is assertive and aggressive, well respected, competitive and an ideal teammate.”
The 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter led the Cougars to a 42-1 record and the Division II state championship this past season. Froehlich collected 542 kills, 281 digs, 74 aces and 51 blocks while posting a kill percentage of .520 and a hitting percentage of .411 in earning American Volleyball Coaches Association second team All-American selection.
She concluded her prep volleyball career with 1,515 kills and 1,061 digs.
The LSU signee also has a 3.76 grade-point average.
Froehlich follows recent Louisiana Player of the Year winners Kate Baker of Dominican the past two years, Cicily Hidalgo of Teurlings Catholic in 2019 and Ellie Holzman of Mount Carmel in 2018.