St. Thomas More softball coach Andria Waguespack has fielded some elite teams during her tenure with the Cougars, but this year’s group might be the best in terms of offensive production.
The Cougars (18-2) are averaging 11.45 runs per game while hitting .426. STM has 49 doubles, 12 triples and 22 home runs.
Three Cougars are batting better than .500: senior shortstop signee Gabbie Stutes (.576), senior right fielder Addison Lafferty (.512) and sophomore second baseman Kennedy Stutes (.508).
“If you have one player hitting over.500, you’re happy,” Waguespack said. “I’ve had some great hitting teams, and I’m an offensive-minded coach so this is huge.
“This team ranks up there with the best I’ve had. From one through nine in our lineup, there really is no weak spot. We’re seeing the ball well and having good at-bats. Even when we’re not necessarily getting hits, the girls are doing a good job of squaring up with the ball.”
Gabbie Stutes, a UL signee, leads the team in most offensive categories, including hits (38), doubles (nine), home runs (seven) and runs (36). She also has a team-high 32 RBIs while batting leadoff and is tied for first with senior third baseman Meredith Fontenot in triples with three.
Kennedy Stutes, Gabbie’s younger sister, usually hits second in the lineup, followed by junior first baseman Gracie Smith (.371), Fontenot (.339), sophomore catcher Shyanne Irvin (.345), senior left fielder Ari Townsend (.465), sophomore center fielder Emma Bailey (.443), Lafferty, and either senior Amelie Godchaux (.326) or sophomore Logan Raupp (.500) at designated player.
“We have a phenomenal senior class,” Waguespack said. “They’re very involved and very locked in. It trickles down. Teams go by senior leadership, focus and work ethic.
“We have a good mix with our very talented sophomore class. It’s the right mix, not just in terms of talent, but attitude-wise. It gives us the opportunity to do some really good things.”
Pitcher Ava Prejean (10-0) is one of those seniors. Prejean has thrown 611/3 innings with a 2.05 ERA and 94 strikeouts. When she isn’t in the circle, the Cougars usually throw freshman Margaret Oge (5-2, 441/3 innings, 36 strikeouts, 2.36 ERA).
Camille Meaux provides pitching depth, while first baseman Haley Zerangue will give the Cougars a boost when she returns from an injury.
STM, which is in its first year as a Division I select program after moving up from Division II, holds the No. 1 power rating ahead of John Curtis (17-3), Tioga (11-2) Alexandria (14-4) and Archbishop Chapelle (15-2).
John Curtis went 29-3 en route to winning the Division I state title last year. The Cougars lost to top-seeded Haynes Academy in the Division II semifinals.
“Division I is tough with probably eight to 10 teams that can beat you on any given day,” said Waguespack, who beefed up her team’s strength of schedule this season.
STM handed Division I nonselect No. 2 St. Amant (19-1) its only loss. The Cougars’ only losses were to Division I nonselect No. 1 Live Oak (18-1) and No. 3 Sam Houston
(18-1).
“I love the way we’re competing,” Waguespack said. “The kids keep firing back even when we’re down. They don’t give in.”