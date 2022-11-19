Kelby Hypolite, Breaux Bridge
The Tigers’ quarterback put his team on his shoulders with 186 yards and four touchdowns rushing, in addition to passing for 67 yards and one touchdown in leading No. 28 Breaux Bridge to the quarterfinals.
Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion Catholic
The sophomore sensation was at it again in No. 1 Vermilion Catholic’s regional playoff win with 179 yards and a touchdown in 16 carries, as well as 8-for-12 passing for 93 yards and three more scores.
Kiaron Rudd, North Vermilion
The speedy Patriots’ back spearheaded his team’s upset of No. 7 Church Point on Friday by rushing for 154 yards and two scores. His 62-yard TD strike gave the Patriots the lead at 24-21 and his 32-yard put the Bears away at 41-24 late.
Jake Brouillette, Notre Dame
The Pioneers’ workhorse running back helped Notre Dame survive an overtime regional scare of Lake Charles College Prep by rushing for 132 yards and three touchdowns in the win, including a 41-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter.
Tanner Brinkman, Teurlings
Typically, the Rebels shine in the passing game, but Friday was Brinkman’s turn in the ground attack with 163 yards and three touchdowns rushing on 14 carries in leading Teurlings to a blowout regional win over Carver.