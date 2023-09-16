Ju’Juan Johnson, Lafayette Christian
Johnson rushed for 270 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries, while completing 14 of 19 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the Knights’ 51-18 victory over Jesuit Friday.
Tavias Gordon, Westgate
The Tigers’ talented running back averaged nine yards per carry in the Tigers’ 34-12 win over Evangel Friday. Gordon finished with a game-high 207 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 23 carries for the Tigers.
Cullen Charles, St. Martinville
Charles, an Arizona State commit, showed why he is one of the more talented receivers in the state as he hauled in four passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns as St. Martinville rolled past Breaux Bridge 40-19.
Kylin Wheeler, Rayne
Wheeler showed off his dynamic ability in the Wolves’ 57-44 win over Church Point Friday. Wheeler caught seven passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing nine times for 67 yards and another score.
KeVon Johnson, St. Edmund
The Blue Jays’ star running back was an unstoppable force Friday, as he rushed for 216 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries as St. Edmund’s defeated Westminster Christian-Lafayette 46-6.