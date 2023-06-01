For one team, it had only been four years. But for another, it had been since 1994.
Ultimately, Pitkin and Converse high schools won LHSAA Division V titles.
J.C. Holt of Pitkin and Chris Brumley of Converse were honored as the Class B Coaches of the Year after leading their teams to state championships on the baseball and softball teams chosen by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Holt, who guided his Tigers to the No. 3 seed in the baseball bracket, fielded a team of underclassmen as Pitkin captured its 13th state baseball championship in school history. First-team all-staters Jaxon Perkins and Issac Longino led the way.
Brumley and Converse won both of its softball state tournament games on the game's final at-bat, including the championship in a nine-inning thriller. Converse was led on the field by first-team all-staters Rayni Rivers, Summer Brumley and Avery Prine.
Holden standout Taylor Douglas and Anacoco senior Reid Rodriguez were honored as the Class B Most Valuable Players.
Douglas had another phenomenal softball season for the Rockets as she batted .586 with 23 home runs and 60 RBIs. She also won 20 games in the circle as she struck out 164 batters in leading her team to the state quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed.
Rodriguez went 7-1pitching for Anacoco with 89 strikeouts. He also batted .435 with 16 doubles, three home runs, 37 RBIs and 36 runs scored.
LSWA CLASS B CHARTS
Baseball
Tait Henderson Weston Jr. 6-1
Landon Hennen Choudrant Sr. .418
Reid Rodriguez Anacoco Sr. 7-1
Jacob Hungerford Converse Sr. 7-2
Jaxon Perkins Pitkin Jr. .432
Conner Mayeaux Avoyelles Charter Jr. 9-0
Luke Johnson Grace Christian Sr. .608
Grayson Johnson Bell City Sr. .371
Aiden Coffman Hicks Jr. .423
Kane Broussard Lacassine So. .333
Brody Miller Holden Sr. 364
Chase Taylor Anacoco Sr. .526
Isaac Longino Pitkin Jr. .437
Bryce McGuire Choudrant Sr. 402
Brooks Boudreaux Converse Jr. .490
Mason Bordelon Avoyelles Charter Sr. .530
Outstanding player: Reid Rodriguez, Anacoco
Coach of the year: J.C. Holt, Pitkin
Honorable mention
Hayden Doyle, Hicks; Cy Johnson, Pitkin; Lakin Odom, Elizabeth; Slay Coleman, Elizabeth; Gabe Caillier, Bell City; Colton Blundell, Weston; Noah Spears, Doyline; Logan Ponder, Quitman; Seth Cook, Grace Christian; J.P. Bordelon, Avoyelles Charter; Kaden Bradshaw, Choudrant; Cohl Cunningham, Stanley.
Softball
Cali Deal Quitman So. .490
Maggie Guyotte Quitman Fr. .585
Taylor Douglas Holden Sr. .586
Gracie Duffy Holden Sr. .415
Sarah McDaniel Florien Sr. .409
Holly Bennett Choudrant So. .405
Bailey Davis Anacoco Jr. .493
Rayni Rivers Converse Sr. .541
Jozlyn Westfall Hicks Sr. .533
Mary Wicke Bell City Sr. .540
Wynlee Vincent Grace Christian Fr. .583
Summer Brumley Converse Jr. .500
Avery Prine Converse Jr. .489
Zoey Smith Choudrant So. .562
Cora Downs Florien Jr. .394
Hanna Jackson Anacoco Sr. .427
Outstanding player: Taylor Douglas, Holden
Coach of the Year: Chris Brumley, Converse
Honorable mention
Jade Jones, Stanley; Madison Chaplin, Quitman; Ava Davis Anacoco; Courtlyn Dousay, Hicks; Shae Wetzel, Pitkin; Carlei Wheeler, Simsboro; Taylor Faust, Zwolle; Jessi White, Harrisonburg; Briana King, Monterey; Emma Wilson, Holden; Katelyn Glover, Negreet; Ryann Landry, Bell City.