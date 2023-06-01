Baseball mitt, bat stock

Baseball in a mitt with a black bat low angle selective focus view on a baseball field

 Willard

For one team, it had only been four years. But for another, it had been since 1994.

Ultimately, Pitkin and Converse high schools won LHSAA Division V titles.

J.C. Holt of Pitkin and Chris Brumley of Converse were honored as the Class B Coaches of the Year after leading their teams to state championships on the baseball and softball teams chosen by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Holt, who guided his Tigers to the No. 3 seed in the baseball bracket, fielded a team of underclassmen as Pitkin captured its 13th state baseball championship in school history. First-team all-staters Jaxon Perkins and Issac Longino led the way.

Brumley and Converse won both of its softball state tournament games on the game's final at-bat, including the championship in a nine-inning thriller. Converse was led on the field by first-team all-staters Rayni Rivers, Summer Brumley and Avery Prine.

Holden standout Taylor Douglas and Anacoco senior Reid Rodriguez were honored as the Class B Most Valuable Players.

Douglas had another phenomenal softball season for the Rockets as she batted .586 with 23 home runs and 60 RBIs. She also won 20 games in the circle as she struck out 164 batters in leading her team to the state quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed.

Rodriguez went 7-1pitching for Anacoco with 89 strikeouts. He also batted .435 with 16 doubles, three home runs, 37 RBIs and 36 runs scored.

LSWA CLASS B CHARTS

Baseball

Tait Henderson Weston Jr. 6-1

Landon Hennen Choudrant Sr. .418

Reid Rodriguez Anacoco Sr. 7-1

Jacob Hungerford Converse Sr. 7-2

Jaxon Perkins Pitkin Jr. .432

Conner Mayeaux Avoyelles Charter Jr. 9-0

Luke Johnson Grace Christian Sr. .608

Grayson Johnson Bell City Sr. .371

Aiden Coffman Hicks Jr. .423

Kane Broussard Lacassine So. .333

Brody Miller Holden Sr. 364

Chase Taylor Anacoco Sr. .526

Isaac Longino Pitkin Jr. .437

Bryce McGuire Choudrant Sr. 402

Brooks Boudreaux Converse Jr. .490

Mason Bordelon Avoyelles Charter Sr. .530

Outstanding player: Reid Rodriguez, Anacoco

Coach of the year: J.C. Holt, Pitkin

Honorable mention

Hayden Doyle, Hicks; Cy Johnson, Pitkin; Lakin Odom, Elizabeth; Slay Coleman, Elizabeth; Gabe Caillier, Bell City; Colton Blundell, Weston; Noah Spears, Doyline; Logan Ponder, Quitman; Seth Cook, Grace Christian; J.P. Bordelon, Avoyelles Charter; Kaden Bradshaw, Choudrant; Cohl Cunningham, Stanley.

Softball

Cali Deal Quitman So. .490

Maggie Guyotte Quitman Fr. .585

Taylor Douglas Holden Sr. .586

Gracie Duffy Holden Sr. .415

Sarah McDaniel Florien Sr. .409

Holly Bennett Choudrant So. .405

Bailey Davis Anacoco Jr. .493

Rayni Rivers Converse Sr. .541

Jozlyn Westfall Hicks Sr. .533

Mary Wicke Bell City Sr. .540

Wynlee Vincent Grace Christian Fr. .583

Summer Brumley Converse Jr. .500

Avery Prine Converse Jr. .489

Zoey Smith Choudrant So. .562

Cora Downs Florien Jr. .394

Hanna Jackson Anacoco Sr. .427

Outstanding player: Taylor Douglas, Holden

Coach of the Year: Chris Brumley, Converse

Honorable mention

Jade Jones, Stanley; Madison Chaplin, Quitman; Ava Davis Anacoco; Courtlyn Dousay, Hicks; Shae Wetzel, Pitkin; Carlei Wheeler, Simsboro; Taylor Faust, Zwolle; Jessi White, Harrisonburg; Briana King, Monterey; Emma Wilson, Holden; Katelyn Glover, Negreet; Ryann Landry, Bell City.