SULPHUR — Since winning the second of back-to-back Class 4A state championships in 2014, the St. Thomas More softball team has been in a title drought.
That drought is now over.
Behind an offensive attack that flexed its muscle and some aggressive baserunning, the Cougars defeated Tioga 7-3 to win the Division I select state championship on Saturday at Frasch Park.
“It’s always awesome to be here and play here on the last day,” Cougars coach Andria Waguespack said. “It (the drought) stares at me on the wall every day. But, I don’t hang my hat on that. Because you don’t win the state championship doesn’t mean you didn’t have a successful season. It’s really hard to get here.”
Shyanne Irvin played hero for the Cougars, belting a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give STM a 5-3 advantage that they would not relinquish.
“It’s awesome,” Irvin said of her home run. “I was just trying to get a base hit. But that’s how it goes. Homers come when you’re not trying to hit them.”
“That was big,” Waguespack said of Irvin’s home run. “Shyanne has been hitting the ball on the button all weekend.”
Irvin, who also homered in theCougars’ semifinals win on Friday, was named the game's Most Outstanding Player after finishing 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs.
“I’m grateful,” Irvin said of winning the honor. “I’m very grateful because this is my first year being able to play inside of the white lines.”
St. Thomas More starting pitcher Ava Prejean turned in a solid performance for the Lady Cougars (36-3), who ended the season on an 11-game winning streak.
“Ava battled the whole week,” Waguespack said. “She really had something to prove to herself and she did that (Saturday). I’m so proud of her.”
Prejean earned the win after allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out four in five innings. Margaret Oge came on in relief of Prejean in the sixth inning and tossed two scoreless innings en route to getting the save.
“It was a great job by the entire staff,” Waguespack said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the job they did in the circle.”
Offensively, in addition to Irvin, the Cougars were led by Kennedy Stutes (2-3, 2 RBIs) and Addison Lafferty (2-3, double).
“We hit the ball hard,” Waguespack said. “But Tioga played amazing defense.”
Tioga, which was in a state final for the first time since 1979, saw their five-game winning streak snapped. Christina Lambert took the loss. She allowed seven runs (three earned) on eight hits and four walks, while striking out three in six innings.
“I’m just so happy,” Irvin said. “We work so hard to get to this point, and all of that hard work has paid off.”