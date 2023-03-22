The St. Thomas More Cougars clinched at least a share of the District 4-4A championship on Tuesday, routing David Thibodaux 12-2 in a battle of district unbeatens.
"It definitely wasn't one of our best games," Cougars coach Andria Waguespack said. "We need to develop some consistency defensively, if we're going to make a run at going deep into the playoffs."
The Cougars committed two errors in the game - one of which allowed two runs to score with two outs in the bottom of the third inning - drawing the ire of Waguespack.
"I'm not really sure of the issue, but we have to get better and stay focus throughout the entire game," Waguespack said. "Hitting is great and I love to see us hit. I love to see us scoring runs, but it's not easy to score runs in the playoffs. You have to score a couple of runs, play defense and shut people down."
Offensively, the Cougars (21-2, 5-0), who extended their winning streak to 10 games, had four players with multiple hits and three to drive in two or more runs.
Catcher Shyanne Irvin went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs, shortstop Kennedy Stutes went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and third baseman Meredith Fontenot was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Center fielder Emma Bailey also went 3-for-3 with an RBI and left fielder Ari Townsend was 2-for-4 with three runs scored.
"We have some power on offense, but (Tuesday) we really did it with small ball," Waguespack said. "Our slappers did a great job of putting the ball on the ground and executing with runners on base. We have been focusing on that, so it was good to see it play out (Tuesday)."
In the circle, Camille Meaux earned the win for the Cougars after allowing two unearned runs on two hits and striking out three in three innings of work. Ava Prejean, who allowed two hits and one walk in two scoreless innings, struck out for after relieving Meaux in the fourth inning.
"Both Camille and Ava are seniors, and they came out and helped us get at least a share of the district title," Waguespack said. "Camille kept them off-balanced and we were able to follow the pitching plan to close it out with Ava. Those two really complement each other well."
The Bulldogs, who are 13-5 overall and 4-1 in district, had their nine-game winning streak snapped with the loss.
Emma Begnaud was the losing pitcher after allowing 11 runs (8 earned) on 12 hits and three walks, while striking out three in four innings of work.
Aubrey Savini led the Bulldogs offensively, as she went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored, while Begnaud and Simone Duhon each went 1-for-2.
"Whenever you are able to get up on someone like that, it settles you down," Waguespack said about the Cougars' four run first and second innings. "But even when we are down, there is just a calm to this team. They don't panic. When they get punched, they are very much a team that punches back. They never think they are out of a game."