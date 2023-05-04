MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Courtland Williams, St. Thomas More
Courtland Williams knew repeating as state champions wouldn't be an easy task for St. Thomas More, largely because of the amount of talent and experience the Cougars loss to graduation.
And when you factor the inexperience throughout their roster and the plethora of injuries they endured, it's no wonder the Cougars weren't viewed as the team to beat.
But Williams and the Cougars proved the naysayers wrong, as STM rolled to an overall record of 19-2-6 en route to winning the Division II state title in back-to-back seasons.
"I am really proud of this group of guys," Williams said. "I'm proud of their work ethic and their ability to overcome the adversity we faced."
Williams, who was a first team all-state selection, was selected as the Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro Boys' Soccer Player of the Year after finishing the season with 20 goals and 15 assists.
"Individually, I attribute my success to my hard work during the offseason and my teammates and coaches pushing me throughout the year," said Williams, who will continue his playing career at Belhaven. "I can't take all the credit that's for sure because my teammates played a big part in my success."
Williams was thrilled when he learned he had been chosen for the honor, because it had been an "unspoken goal" of his since entering high school.
"Every year, I see that list come out for All-Metro and I just remember wanting to be the MVP to get my picture and the paragraph written. I'm definitely proud of myself because I have grown a lot."
All-Metro boys soccer team
FIRST TEAM
1. Courtland Williams, STM
2. Andrew Long, David Thibodaux
3. Evan Lipari, ESA
4. Baylon Badeaux, Cecilia
5. Gabe Proffitt, Westminster
6. Cohen Elliott, Westminster
7. Christian Pope, Catholic-NI
8. Tallon Stansbury, Southside
9. Ethan Breaux, St. Thomas More
10. Ellison Haynes, David Thibodaux
11. Nicholas Hermann, St. Thomas More
12. Peyton Jones, Teurlings Catholic
13. Charlie Mader, Teurlings Catholic
14. Eloy Ramirez, Beau Chene
Second Team
Hunter Buford, North Vermilion; Matthew Rushing, Teurlings; Connor Trahan, David Thibodaux; Hayes Wallace, St. Thomas More; Chris Williams, St. Thomas More; Payton Pickens, Erath; Tripp Monica, ESA; Gunter Casewell, ESA; Stefan Ortel, Lafayette High; Kaden Derouen, Southside; Bryan Ortez, Acadiana; Brock Theriot, Lafayette High; Eden Schlabach, Lafayette Christian; Badger Hargett, Ascension Episcopal.
Coach of the Year
John Plumbar, St. Thomas More
St. Thomas More head boys soccer coach John Plumbar relished the opportunity for his team to fly under the radar this past season.
Despite being the defending state champions, there weren't many people who believed the Cougars could repeat considering the amount of talent they lost from the previous year.
"I don't think many people had us winning it this year," Plumbar said. "We definitely were not the favorites."
And although it wasn't without facing a great deal of adversity, the Cougars captured a second consecutive Division II championship as they defeated No. 1-seed Ben Franklin 2-1.
"No one really thought we would be lifting up that trophy at the end of the year," Plumbar said. "We were a young team and an inexperienced team. But our players bought into what we want to do as a program. They were hungry and they got it done."
Plumbar and the Cougars, who ended the season on an eight-match winning streak and either won or tied in their final 20 matches.
"What we were able to do this year was definitely a blessing," Plumbar said. "We know how blessed we are to be in this position and to be able to win back-to-back state titles."