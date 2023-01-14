Southside traveled to St. Thomas More in a non-district game Friday that wasn't for the faint of heart.
The Sharks narrowly missed three shots in the closing seconds which allowed the Cougars to escape with a 41-40 win.
STM (21-4) led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter before the Sharks whittled the deficit to 34-29 heading into the fourth.
After Mason Guillory's bucket put the Cougars on top 41-33 with 3:20 remaining, Southside went on a 7-0 run. Bryson Williams' mid-range jumper with six seconds left bounced off the rim and was batted out of bounds by a Cougar.
The Sharks inbounded the ball to Jasen Breaux, whose short jump shot rattled in and out and richoted into the outstretched right hand of a leaping Dynell Jones.
Jones' tip as time expired missed by an inch.
"During the timeout, we talked about not letting them get a second shot," STM coach Danny Broussard said. "When we didn't block out, we gave them a second opportunity to score on us. The basketball gods were with us because they had two good shots that went in and out."
Breaux, who recently returned from an injury, shot 5 of 6 from the field and finished with 14 points. The senior point guard was 3 of 3 from beyond the arc in the first half. His second-chance basket with 2:51 remaining sparked Southside's rally.
"Jasen is still nowhere near where he's going to be," Sharks coach Todd Russ said. "He shot the ball well and made some good decisions. He had a great look at the end. That had nothing to do with me. That was him making the play.
"Having him back is going to be a huge asset and a huge plus because of his leadership and experience. It showed tonight. He wasn't fazed by anything."
Williams led the Sharks (9-7) with 15 points. Guillory paced the Cougars with 19 points. The senior point guard made 8 of 12 field goals and accounted for 10 of his team's 11 points in the first quarter.
"Mason had a good shooting night," Broussard said. "We needed him. Offensively, we had opportunities to put the game away. We missed a bunch of free throws. Those things will come back to haunt you.
"I guess you look at it as a W, but Southside outplayed us in that fourth quarter for sure. Let's give Southside some credit. They came after us and pressured us. Southside is a very good defensive team. I'm always looking toward the future, to the playoffs. We're going to face teams like that in the playoffs. We're going to have to learn how to handle pressure."
The Cougars missed two free throws with 57.1 seconds left. MIchael Mouton, who scored 12 points, sank 7 of 8 free throws. The rest of the team shot 50% from the line.
"We talked about getting a certain number of stops in a row and executing," Russ said. "Down the stretch, I thought we did that. It gave us a chance at the end.
"The ball just didn't bounce our way. You have to earn it. We're playing hard enough. We're competing. It's the small things that we're still not doing enough that haven't turned the page with beating quality teams."
Broussard's goal is for the Cougars to land a top four playoff seed. STM, which moved up to Division I this season, is No. 3 in the LHSAA power ratings behind Scotlandville (17-2) and Liberty Magnet (10-3).