It wasn't supposed to be easy.
But the St. Thomas More Cougars' baseball team sure made it look that way.
One day after cruising to a 13-1 victory in Game 1, the Cougars finished the series off with a 12-1 rout of Buckeye in the Division II select quarterfinals on Friday.
"We played really well this week," Cougars coach Cass Hargis said. "Last week we had a 10-day layoff, and we played like it. This week, I feel that we were more assertive, and our pitching was awesome."
With the win the Cougars, who improved to 22-13-1 overall and extended their winning streak to six games, advances to the state baseball tournament in Sulphur for the first time since 2019.
"It does feel really good to be going back to the state tournament," Hargis said. "And the way we did it by having to figure stuff out early on really makes it even more exciting. But overall, I'm just really happy for these kids that they will get the opportunity to go and experience it."
Will Taylor and Thomas Couvillon were stellar on the mound for the Cougars in the win. Taylor allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks, while striking out six in four innings.
"Will was great," Hargis said. "That's what we expect of him. He did a great job of filling up the zone and he went deep enough to where Thomas could close it out."
Couvillon tossed two perfect innings and struck out four in relief of Taylor.
"Early on, Will couldn't find his breaking ball, but once he found it that breaking ball was tough for their hitters."
Offensively, the Cougars were even better as they executed their offensive game plan in every at-bat.
"Going back to last week, we didn't execute very well," Hargis said. "We didn't execute our bunts or the hit and runs and when we don't do that, it makes it really hard for us to score runs."
The Cougars' offensive onslaught was propelled by Braeden Morgan, Tanner Hornback (2-4, 1 double, SB), Connor Stelly (3-4, RBI, SB), Jacob Froehlich (2-3, 3 runs) and Hayden Hernandez (2-4, 2 runs), all of whom had multiple hits in the win. Morgan was tremendous at the plate at finished 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBIs.
"A lot stood out for us offensively," Hargis said. "We hit a home run, had two bunts for base hits and we executed our hit and runs. And it was everywhere in our lineup. It wasn't just one part in the order or one guy in the lineup. It was everyone. Even our outs were productive."
While they have advanced to the semifinals, don't expect the Cougars to change their mindset.
"The message doesn't change," Hargis said. "We expect to be here, so now is not the time for us to change things."