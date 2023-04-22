For the fifth consecutive season, the St. Thomas More softball team is headed to the state semifinals.
Behind an opportunistic offense that consistently put pressure on St. Joseph's, the Cougars rolled to a 13-4 victory over the Redstickers in a Division I select quarterfinal game on Saturday in Lafayette.
"I thought we did whatever it took to win (Saturday)," coach Andria Waguespack said. "We may not have had double-digit hits, but we put pressure on people offensively. We found ways to score runs and that's a sign of a team that is playing well."
The top-seeded Cougars (31-3) have advanced to the state tournament every season since 2016.
"It speaks volumes to the hard work the ladies put in and how much they just buy into what we are doing," said Waguespack, whose team will face Chappelle in the semifinals next week in Sulphur. "We work a lot on the game, and they commit to being a part of something bigger than themselves. This game isn't won by one, so you have to give up yourself for the greater good of the whole."
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, STM responded with six runs in the bottom half of the inning. Gabbie Stutes got things going with a solo home run to center field.
The next five runs were aided four errors to give STM a commanding 6-1 lead.
"Gabbie, of course, sets the tone with a huge home run and you know that just ignited the fire," Waguespack said. "We just started putting the ball on the ground and we were super aggressive on the bases. That's the strength of this group. We can get you in different ways."
Stutes led the offense by going 4 for 5 with a home run, double and three RBIs.
"Gabbie isn't the most vocal person, but she doesn't have to be because her actions speak volumes," Waguespack said. "She is consistent. She shows up every day. She is definitely a spark plug for us."
In the circle, the Cougars enjoyed success with two pitchers. Ava Prejean got the win after allowing two earned runs in three innings.
Prejean was relieved in the fourth inning by freshman Margaret Oge, who allowed two earned runs in four innings.
"We got some big strikeouts in some big moments," Waguespack said. "They stayed the course and that's what we've been working. I'm proud of them."