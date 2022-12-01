St. Thomas More and E.D. White will collide in the playoffs for the fifth time in eight years when the Cardinals travel to Lafayette in a select Division II semifinal game Friday.
The No. 1 Cougars (11-1) and No. 4 Cardinals (11-1) met in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 quarterfinals with St. Thomas More winning each time.
Last year, E.D. White topped the Cougars 31-21 in the semifinals.
"We couldn't get anything going offensively," Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said of last year's matchup in Thibodaux. "Walker (Howard) had to press to make plays happen. They had pushed us into a slow pace with their methodical offense. We couldn't get into a rhythm."
The Cougars led 7-3 at the half and 14-10 heading into the fourth quarter before the Cardinals rallied to make their first championship game appearance since 1981.
"They were able to wear us down in the second half," Savoie said. "They were more physical. That's who they are. They're a physical, hard-nosed running team."
The only blemish on E.D. White's record is a Week 4 29-26 loss at Woodlawn-BR in a game that saw the Cardinals take a 20-0 lead.
E.D White advanced to the semifinals with wins over No. 13 Evangel Christian and No. 5 John Kennedy. The Cardinals trailed by eight points in the fourth quarter to Evangel before storming back to win on a last-second field goal by Ty Powell.
Savoie said the Cardinals returned six offensive and five defensive starters from last year's team. Quarterback Ben Guidry, running backs Dylan Worthington and Andrew Duet, fullback Jeffrey Diedrich, receiver Paxton Lafont and tackle Matthew Broussard are offensive players to watch.
Broussard (6-4, 280), who is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, is a UL commitment.
"Their offensive line returned three starters," Savoie said. "They're really talented. They run a version of the triple option on almost every play. Then you put a 220-pound fullback (Diedrich) back there. He makes the offensive line look even better."
Diedrich, who rushed for 115 yards on 30 carries, was named his team's Most Outstanding Player in last year's 14-7 loss to University Lab in the championship game.
Defensive standouts for the Cardinals include lineman Aiden Clements (6-2, 250, Sr.), linebacker Braxton Comeaux (6-1, 210, Sr.) and defensive back Matthew Melancon, who set up the winning field goal against Evangel with a long punt return.
"Their defense is assignment oriented," Savoie said. "They know where to fit in run and pass schemes and do a tremendous job across the board in not getting beat or making bad decisions."
Junior quarterback Sam Altmann (2658 yards passing, 26 TDs) directs the STM offense. His top targets are Christian McNees (53-1,028, 15 TDs), Connor Stelly (39-729, 7 TDs), Hayes Moncla (26-300, 3 TDs) and Tanner Hornback (27-291, 2 TDs).
Running backs Hutch Swilley (124-862, 16 TDs) and Charlie Payton (108-619, 11 TDs) lead the ground attack.
Altmann shared reps at quarterback early in the season before taking over the starting job.
"Sam has been consistent all year and has been very steady over the past five to seven weeks," Savoie said. "You have to be pleased with our steady improvement. Week by week, we've kept working. When we went 3-1 in our first four games against Comeaux, Alexandria, Brother Martin and Catholic-BR, we understood that we have something unique and special with this team.
"This senior class has been leading through work ethic and accountability since last spring. You saw it in the weight room. You saw it in summer workouts. They focused on the day-to-day tasks. When you focus like that, good things usually follow."
Defensive standouts for the Cougars include tackle Holden Mathews, end Austin Hollier, linebackers Hayden Hernandez and Payton David, and free safety Nicholas Beckwith.
In last week's 56-34 win over No. 8 Madison Prep, Beckwith and Tyler Collins each intercepted a pass.
St. Thomas More is looking to make its sixth championship game appearance in the last eight years. The Cougars won titles in 2016, 2019 and 2020.
E. D. White, which is making its third straight appearance in the semifinals, won titles in 1968 and 1969.
The winner plays the Teurlings Catholic-Lafayette Christian winner at noon Friday in the Superdome.