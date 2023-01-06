Acadiana basketball fans got their money’s worth as it took double overtime to decide a winner between St. Martinville and St. Thomas More on Thursday at the Courtesy Rebel Roundball Classic at Teurlings Catholic.
Ultimately, it was missed free throws that decided the game as St. Martinville missed a free throw with 10 seconds remaining in the second overtime after STM missed both of theirs at the other end allowing Mason Guillory to put the Cougars ahead 58-57 with three seconds remaining in the game.
“It was a great game of basketball," STM coach Danny Broussard said. "I was really pleased with my team’s resilience. You I know, we were down seven at about the three-minute mark, so I was just pleased we buckled down on defense and were able to get it done."
Both teams had ample opportunities to win the game. The Tigers got two offensive rebounds with less than a minute remaining at the end of regulation but couldn’t get their shots to fall.
Michael Mouton led the Cougars with 19 points despite a rough shooting night for STM, which only made three of 18 tries from 3-point landBroussard heaped praise on Mason Guillory, who scored 16, for his defensive performance and coming up clutch for the team in overtime.
“(Guillory’s) defense was tremendous tonight," Broussard said. "He played great defense and got the big play of the game to win it right there. You know, went to the basket and got a nice layup. I’m just really pleased with him."
Chad Jones was credited for his defense, producing four blocks and 12 rebounds in the win.
“Chad offers a lot of rim protection," Guillory said. "If somebody gets by one of us 99% of the time he’s going to block the shot. That leads to a lot of transition buckets for us which is why we’re really good."
Guillory also praised the coaches for giving them the opportunity to succeed.
“They set us up to score so we’re gonna score the ball every night, but it’s about energy on defense, as well, because if we’re scoring and we’re stopping teams from scoring then nobody’s gonna beat us,” Guillory said.