St. Thomas More recently capped off its spring football session with an intrasquad scrimmage.
The Cougars posted a 13-1 record last year en route to winning the Division II select state championship against District 4-4A rival Lafayette Christian.
Quarterback Sam Altmann, who passed for 422 yards and six touchdowns in the title game, returns for his senior campaign.
"Sam picked up where he left off," STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. "We expect him to get a lot of interest from college programs this summer."
In the spring, the Cougars spend the majority of their time on the running game. Savoie says the tailback room is as fortified as ever with Hutch Swilley, John Luke St. Pierre and Gabe Mocek.
Swilley, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior, rushed for 1,081 yards on 149 carries last year with 17 touchdowns. His most recent scholarship offer came from Navy.
Receiver Landon Strother is poised for a breakout campaign catching the football. That's welcome news for a group that lost seniors Christian McNees, Hayes Moncla, Connor Stelly, Tanner Hornback and (tight end) Barrett David.
"Landon had a phenomenal spring," Savoie said. "He's starting to stretch the field now and is becoming a deep threat."
Sanders Foreman also made an impact at receiver while a relatively inexperienced offensive line group got its feet wet. The only returning starter, Ashton Belaire (6-5, 320, Sr.), is moving to center.
The STM defense made a big impression on Savoie.
"We were really pleased with how the defense flew around during the spring," he said. "There was a lot of intensity with how they ran to the ball."
Defensive coordinator Terry Tidwell returns only four starters, but they're good. Linebackers Brody Latiolais and Hayden Hernandez are back, along with Peyton David and Brian Broussard. David is moving to the secondary from outside linebacker. Broussard is a junior cornerback.
"Overall, we got good productivity during the spring," Savoie said. "In our intrasquad game, the scoreboard doesn't matter. The film evaluation does.
"We got a lot of good work in. On offense, we were able to throw the deep ball a few times, Defensively, we forced three turnovers - two inside the 10-yard line."
The Cougars will kick off the 2023 regular season at Comeaux.