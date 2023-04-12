The St. Thomas More Cougars' baseball program continued its winning ways on Tuesday, defeating crosstown rival Teurlings Catholic 11-0 in the second round of the District 4-4A tournament.
"This is a big win for us," said Cougars head coach Cass Hargis, whose team extended their winning streak to nine games. "We came out and did a great job of executing."
With the win, the Cougars advanced to the semifinals of the district tournament where they will travel to face North Vermilion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The Patriots, who are the top seed in the tournament, defeated Lafayette Christian 8-1 on Tuesday.
Cougars starting pitcher Noah Melancon was stellar from the opening pitch, as he pounded the zone early and often en route to earning the win.
"Noah did a great job of filling up the strike zone," Hargis said. "He really did a great job of throwing strikes and attacking hitters."
Melancon allowed three hits, hit two batters, and walked one, while striking out three in five scoreless innings.
"Noah just filled up the zone with strikes and made them hit it," Hargis said. "He was attacking with his fastball and did a great job of moving it in and out. It was just a really good job of establishing his fastball on the inner half of the plate."
Melancon received a tremendous amount of run support, as the Cougars' offense broke the game-open with an eight-run second inning that resulted in a commanding 9-0 lead after two innings.
"Scoring runs early frees you up to throw strikes and pound the zone," Hargis said. "I felt that we battled every at-bat and in every pitch. We didn't give away any at-bats (Tuesday)."
Offensively, the Cougars (15-12), who had seven players record at least one RBI, were led by Tanner Hornback, Connor Stelly and Jacob Froehlich. Hornback headlined the offensive attack by going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while Stelly (1-3, double) and Froehlich (1-1) each drove in two runs.
"This was a good performance by us," Hargis said. "Probably as good of a performance as we have had all year. I feel like offensively, the tone was set from the very first at-bat."
It was an overall bad day for the Rebels (18-9), who struggled on the mound, in the field and in the batter's box.
Kohen Stuart was the losing pitcher for the Rebels, after allowing nine runs (6 earned) on eight hits and six walks, while striking out three in three innings of work.
Defensively, the Rebels committed three errors - two of which came in the Cougars' big second inning - and offensively, Teurlings recorded only three singles.
"That's a very good team over there," Hargis said of the Rebels. "We are probably going to see them again."
The Rebels will return to action at 4 p.m. on Wednesday when they play host to David Thibodaux in an elimination game.
St. Thomas More, who defeated the Patriots 5-4 on March 28, will look to punch their ticket into the tournament finals with a win.
"We are starting to play our best baseball at the right time," Hargis said. We are playing with more confidence, and I just think we are hitting our peak at the right time."