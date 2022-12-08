Playing for a football state championship is something coaches and players dream about.
And for two Lafayette Parish high schools, the dreams have come to fruition more often than not in recent years.
Since 2015, the St. Thomas More Cougars and the Lafayette Christian Knights have combined for 12 title game appearances.
Those two powerhouse programs will meet at noon on Friday for the Select Division II state championship in the Ceasar's Superdome.
“We knew going into the semifinals that if we did our part that we would have an all-Acadiana championship game,” Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. “But this is a testament to the Acadiana area, the coaches and the players. We had a number of teams with an opportunity to get to the championship game.”
“We have been extremely, extremely blessed,” Knights coach Trev Faulk said of the program’s consistent championship run. “We’re blessed to have been able to go and to do so this many times in a row, with different groups of kids and in different divisions.”
During that time, STM (three) and LCA (four) have brought home seven state championship trophy, while each has ended as the state runner-up twice.
“I know that our kids have never played in the Dome and I don’t believe any of STM’s players have either,” Faulk said.
The game will be a rematch from earlier this season when the Cougars (12-1) claimed a 41-34 win over the Knights (10-3) in the regular-season finale for the District 4-4A championship.
In that game, STM's rushing attack was the difference. Running back Hutch Swilley had a game-high 122 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, while John Luke Pierre addedd 64 yards and a TD on 10 carries.
“The development of us this year has been our running game,” Savoie said. “We’re a lot more balanced offensively and that puts more stress on defenses than having just a home run hitter.”
That's why Faulk has stressed the importance of stopping the run.
“STM does a great job within their scheme and some of the errors we had in that game against the run were correctible,” Faulk said. “Their offensive line did a good job of getting a hat on a hat and their running backs did a good job of finding creases and space to run. Against a team like STM, you can’t sell out and commit to stopping the run because they are so good in the passing game.”
Defensively, the Cougars will have their hands full trying to contain JuJuan Johnson. The LCA quarterback, who accounted for nearly 600 yards (453 passing, 121 rushing) in Week 10 against the Cougars, has been sensational in the playoffs as LCA has recorded more than 1,300 yards and scored 138 points in the past two games.
“Our offense has been explosive, and it was against two teams in De La Salle and Teurlings Catholic who have played good defense all year,” Faulk said. “We have been executing at a very high level and playing with a lot of confidence.”
And Johnson has been a major factor in those performances.
In the win over Teurlings, Johnson passed for 470 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 179 yards and three touchdowns.
“I don’t even know if saying he’s putting up video game-like numbers describes it,” Faulk said. “It has really been beyond that. What he has done statistically the past two weeks is an entire season for a lot of people and he did it in the quarterfinals and semifinals.”