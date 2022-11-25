The top-seeded St. Thomas More Cougars proved far too potent offensively in a 56-34 victory over Madison Prep on Friday in a Select Division II state quarterfinal matchup.
"Hey man, they were high-powered," Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. "Everything was clicking. We saw on film that they were going to be a tough team to stop if we couldn't get the quarterback. He does a great job of getting rid of the ball real quick. Hats off to them. They played like the number one team."
Cougars’ quarterback Sam Altmann completed 16 of 24 passes for 332 yards and three scores to complement a rushing game that produced 230 yards in the convincing win.
Running back Charlie Payton ran for 101 yards and four touchdowns.
The Cougars (11-1) will play the E.D. White-Kennedy winner in the semifinals.
Madison Prep’s offense certainly had its moments in the game as well. The Chargers put up 28 first downs and posted 48 total yards, largely due to the passing and running of quarterback Tylan Johnson.
"He's just a sophomore," Williams said of Johnson. "This is just his first time playing varsity. He did a great job at the end. He kept fighting. We definitely have something to build on going into next year."
Johnson was 20-of-30 passing for 335 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions, while also rushing for 70 yards and two touchdowns. That rushing total was damaged by four quarterback sacks.
"We're playing some young kids but it's no excuse," Williams said. "We just have to find way to make plays, but I'm proud of my guys. We only returned six seniors from last year.
"No disrespect, but we're really like a glorified JV team out here. Our guys fought real hard, but we ran against a team that showed why they're number one."
Hezekiah Dantzler caught eight passes for 169 yards and one score.
The visiting Chargers may have only won 6-0 last Friday against St. Louis, but appeared to be primed for a shootout in the first quarter in this one.
The Cougars struck first with a Hutch Swilley 29-yard TD run for the quick 7-0 lead.
Madison Prep responded two drives later with a nine-play, 69-yard scoring drive in 4:42 to cut the Cougars’ lead to 7-6. A 17-yard pass to Treylan James set up a Tony Lewis 10-yard touchdown run for the score.
A bad snap on the extra point, though, kept it 7-6.
STM answered right away, thanks mostly to a 49-yard completion to Connor Stelly, who was well covered but caught the deflected pass while laying on his back at the MPA 5.
On the next play, Payton scampered in from the 5 for a 14-6 STM lead with 10:55 left in the second quarter.
Seemingly undaunted, Madison Prep immediately responded with an impressive seven-play, 87-yard drive in 2:41 to draw close again.
A 39-yard completion to Dantzler set up a Lewis 3-yard TD run to make it 14-13 with 8:14 left until halftime.
That’s when a turnover and a few sacks turned the game around.
First, the Cougars got a 24-yard TD pass to Christian McNees after quarterback Sam Altmann connected with his top receiver for a 48-yarder to power a seven-play, 88-yard drive in 1:23.
Brendan Bourque’s extra point made it 21-13 with 6:51 left in the second quarter.
Nicholas Beckwith’s interception on the ensuing drive and 17-yard return led to a five-play, 36-yard TD run for a 28-13 lead with 5:03 left until halftime.
McNees did the honors again with a 22-yard scoring strike.
Johnson was sacked three times to spoil the Chargers’ next drive and the clock ended Madison Prep’s final drive of the first half.
Altmann was 13-of-18 passing for 267 yards and two scores in the first half.
The second half seemed to start out well for the Chargers. With starting running back Lewis out injured on a kickoff return, Zachary Stewart filled with in with 17 yards on three carries to help reach midfield, but then disaster struck when Johnson’s pass was deflected into a Tyler Collins interception.
STM’s offense quickly took advantage with a 35-yard touchdown run by Charlie Payton to extend the lead to 35-13.
Instead of wilting, though, the Chargers bounced back with a 13-play, 82-yard drive in 6:00 to stay within reach. A 23-yard connection with Sema Pierre preceded a 1-yard QB sneak by Johnson for the score to narrow the gap to 42-20 with 2:55 left in the third.
The problem was, Madison Prep’s defense just didn’t have an answer for the Cougars’ offense, which promptly marched 57 yards in four plays to make it 42-20 with 1:22 left in the third.
McNees caught his third TD pass – an 11-yard strike – for the three-touchdown cushion.
After the Chargers turned it over on downs at their own 38 early in the fourth quarter, Payton crossed the goalline for the third time with an 11-yard run for a commanding STM 49-20 lead with 8:29 left to play.