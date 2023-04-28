SULPHUR - It appeared it was going to be just another day at the ballpark for the St. Thomas More Lady Cougars.
And although things became tight as the game progressed, the Lady Cougars made enough plays to get past Archbishop Chappelle 5-4 in the Division I select semifinals.
"Whether you win by one run or 10 runs, it doesn't matter," Lady Cougars head coach Andria Waguespack said. "A win is a win and we get to play on the last day of the season."
With the win, the Lady Cougars advanced to the state finals where they will face No. 2 seed Tioga at 3 p.m. Saturday on Field 15 at Frasch Park.
It's the first time the Lady Cougars have reached the state finals since 2014 when they defeated Vandebilt Catholic to win the second of back-to-back Class 4A state championships.
"It has been a minute since we have been in the finals," Waguespack said. "I'm so happy for this team, especially this group of seniors. They have all worked so hard to get here. I couldn't be happier."
Ava Prejean was the winning pitcher after allowing three unearned runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out eight in four innings.
"I'm really happy for Ava," Waguespack said. She didn't have a good moment the last time she was here. So, I knew that would be in the back of her mind. But she did a great job of keeping us in the game."
Margaret Oge relieved Prejean in the fifth inning with bases loaded and nobody out. Oge nearly got the Lady Cougars out of the inning without allowing run, but a two out single scored two runs to cut the deficit to 5-2.
After a walk, Oge allowed another two single that pulled the Chipmunks to within one at 5-4.
Oge went on to hold the Chipmunks scoreless over the next two innings to close out the game.
"We made the change to change the vibe," Waguespack said. "We had that one rough inning, but I thought Margaret did a phenomenal job. She got locked in and closed it out."
Offensively, the Lady Cougars were led by M Fontenot (2-3, run), Kennedy Stutes (1-3, RBI), S Irvin (1-3, HR, 1 RBI) and A Lafferty (1-2, 1 RBI).
"We were able to jump out on them early on," Waguespack said. "We hit the ball hard (Friday)."