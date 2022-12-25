The week after Christmas is a special time for prep basketball fans with the area's two preeminent tournaments set to tipoff on Tuesday.
The 40th annual Sunkist Shootout gets started 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas More with Opelousas Catholic (7-3) taking on Teurlings Catholic (4-3).
The 16-team field is headlined by Isidore Newman, which has posted a 9-0 record against in-state competition. The Greenies went 27-3 last season and won the Division III championship.
"There is no doubt that Newman is the favorite," STM coach Danny Broussard said. 'They're probably the best team in all classes."
The Greenies are led by the trio of Chris Lockett, Canin Jefferson and Todd Jones. Lockett, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound shooting guard, is a Boise State signee who is ranked as the No. 1 player in Louisiana by 247 Sports.
Jefferson, a senior point guard, was named the Division III title game's Outstanding Player after he scored 19 points in Newman's 56-47 win over Lafayette Christian. Jones (6-8, 195) is ranked as the state's no. 1 junior by 247Sports.
The host Cougars (12-3) finished as runner-up to Country Day in the Country Day Classic last week. STM has fared well against a rugged slate with quality wins over Bossier, Huntington, Dunham, Hahnville and Sophie B. Wright. The Cougars handed John Curtis (9-1) its only loss last week.
"We've played some really good teams and are ahead of schedule," Broussard said. "I thought we'd be good, but not until January or February. We're very deep with 10 guys that I'm comfortable playing with at any time."
Michael Mouton (6-3, Jr.), who scored 22 points in STM's 66-62 four OT loss to Country Day, leads the team in scoring. Chad Jones (6-8, Jr.) and Mason Guillory (6-4, Sr.) are players to watch.
Iowa (11-0), Barbe (9-4), Southside (6-5), Ascension Episcopal (11-3), Carencro (7-2), Westgate (2-5), Ellender (5-6), Hamiltion Christian (6-2), St. Thomas Aquinas (4-7) and Lafayette Christian (8-2) are participating. along with two out of state schools.
Bishop Ireton from Alexandria, Virginia, and St. John XXIII from the Houston area have ties to the tournament. Bishop Ireton (4-3) is coached by Dwayne Bryant, who was named Mr. Basketball of the 1986 Sunkist Shootout while playing for De La Salle. Bryant went on to play for legendary coach John Thompson at Georgetown.
St. John XXIII (3-6) is coached by former STM and University of Texas player Brandon Mouton.
The Darrel Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic features a 12-team boys bracket and, for the first time, a girls bracket. Cecilia (2-9) and St. Martinville (3-9) girls will square off in the first game Tuesday at noon.
The host Tigers (6-8) are looking to win the tournament for the first time since they defeated Peabody Magnet in the 2011 finals. Point guard Jayvyn Duncan, forward Jevion Sam and 6-foot-4 senior Harvey Broussard have been consistent scorers for coach Ihmaru Jones.
"Our guys want to be the ones to say they won it for the first time in a while.," Jones said.
Peabody (9-4) is expected to contend for the championship, along with New Iberia (11-0). The Yellow Jackets are expected to be without 6-foot-5 senior Wayne Randall-Bashay, who injured his knee in last week's 69-61 win over St. Martinville.
New Iberia downed Northwest 62-41 on Thursday in its first game without Randall-Bashay. Senior shooting guard Christian Walker scored 26 points. Austin Delahoussaye, Kylan Dugas, Jayden Westley and Devin Frank are key players for coach Chad Pourciau.
"New Iberia hit a few 3-pointers on us and we couldn't recover," Jones said of his team's loss last week. "No. 1 (Walker) got loose and No. 24 (Frank) started hitting 3's in transition."
Breaux Bridge (5-5) is led by Kialen Phillips, a 6-foot-3 senior who scored 42 points against Northside and 35 against Zachary in the Southside Tournament.
"If (Phillips) can get a little help from others, Breaux Bridge has a chance to make some noise and win the tournament," Jones said.
The boys bracket also includes Loreauville (5-0), Rayne (7-7), Abbeville (5-3), Acadiana (1-12), Cecilia (4-5), Comeaux (5-4), East Jefferson (8-6) and Franklin (3-2).