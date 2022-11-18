St. Thomas More is still looking to put together a perfect game, but Friday’s performance was about as close as they’ve gotten to accomplish that feat this season.
The Cougars dominated offensively, defensively and special teams en route to claiming an impressive 55-0 shutout win over Helen Cox in the second round of the select Division II playoffs.
“I thought we played well,” Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. “I thought we did some really good things offensively, defensively and on special teams. You’re always nervous how the kids will respond when you are coming off a bye week, but we had a great week of practice.”
Offensively, the Cougars were led by quarterback Sam Altmann, who completed 10 of 16 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns, and receiver Christian McNees, who had three receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
While they didn’t run it a lot, the Cougars (10-1) did find success in the running game behind Hutch Swilley (3-39, 2 TDs) and Charles Peyton (5-35, 1 TD) as STM recorded 137 yards on the ground.
They gave us matchups out on the perimeter early that we were able to win,” Savoie said. “We were also able to pop a couple of runs once they were worrying about our receivers. I thought they would play a more aggressive style of defense and that would give us some big play opportunities.”
Defensively, the Cougars’ defense was equally as impressive, dominating Helen Cox from the opening kickoff.
“Our defense did a great job of shutting them down,” Savoie said. “Our defense played lights out.”
Although STM appeared to be firing on all cylinders in the win over Helen Cox, Savoie believes there remains room for improvement.
“We’re doing some good things, but there are some things we need to fix and clean up,” Savoie said. “You don’t want to be playing your best game now. You want to leave a little room for improvement. The message to the kids is that we are still looking to put together that perfect game.”
STM will play host to No. 8-seed Madison Prep, who defeated the Cougars 38-35 in the season opener a year ago, at 7:05 p.m. on Friday.
“Madison Prep beat us last year,” Savoie said. “I know there is some excitement from the kids to be able to play that game again.”