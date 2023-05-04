MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Mary-Ainsley Alack, St. Thomas More
The St. Thomas More Lady Cougars continued their dominance in soccer this past season with an undefeated season on their way to a sixth consecutive Division II state championship.
And once again, the Lady Cougars' success was propelled by Mary-Ainsley Alack in the memorable 31-0-2 campaign.
"It was a fantastic year," said Alack, who ends her high school career with four soccer state championships. "A lot of hard work went into this season, and it paid off. It was a great year. I couldn't have asked for a better senior season."
Alack, who was a first team all-state selection and the state’s offensive MVP for the second consecutive season, finished the year with a career-high 47 goals.
And for the second time in as many seasons, Alack has been named the Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
"You don't ever expect to receive an honor like this again," Alack said. "You know that it isn't something that is given and that you have to go earn it. I put in a lot of hard work to accomplish it."
Alack, who will continue her playing days on the college level at Samford University, ends her high school career with 116 goals.
"I want to be remembered not just for what I have done and accomplished on the field," Alack said. "But I also want to be remembered for what I have done off the field and all of the hard work I have put in."
All-Metro girls soccer team
FIRST TEAM
Lanie Benoit, Teurlings Catholic
Emma Dupuis, Beau Chene
Kate Guillory, St. Thomas More
Faith Chauvin, Lafayette High
Cayla Carney, North Vermilion
Sophia Carriere, St. Thomas More
Mary Elise Quoyeser, St. Thomas More
Brooklyn Babineaux, St. Thomas More
Jadyn Mallory, St. Thomas More
Grace Rachal, Teurlings Catholic
Ariana Lowenstein, Teurlings Catholic
Katherine Doherty, St. Thomas
Emily Watson, North Vermilion
Second Team
Ja'kara Belizaire, Cecilia; Victoria Weber, Cecilia; Olivia Boagni, Opelousas Catholic; Marissa Armand, Westminster; Bethany Casey, Westminster; Chloe LeBlanc, Lafayette High; Calleigh Suir, Lafayette High; Anna Breaux, ESA; Rebeka Vega, Ascension Episcopal; Briley Herpin, ESA; Emma Arceneaux, Southside; Kennedi David, Acadiana; Grace Lanclos, St. Thomas More; Olivia Gautreaux, Teurlings.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Daniel Underwood, St. Thomas More
St. Thomas More head coach Daniel Underwood knows his Lady Cougars aren't like other soccer programs.
While many programs enter the season hoping to play for a state championship, the Lady Cougars have come to expect their season will end with them hoisting up one of two trophies.
And for the past six years, the Lady Cougars have been raising up the big trophy after winning the Division II state championship each season.
"Consistency has been the biggest key for us," Underwood said. "One thing that we talk about a lot around here is being consistent. We want to be consistent at the fundamentals. Consistency, is a foundational piece for our program."
By winning their sixth consecutive state title, the Lady Cougars set a new soccer state record, breaking a tie between themselves and Northshore.
STM, which was undefeated this past season with an impressive record of 31-0-2, were extremely dominant as they outscored opponents 36-0 in the playoffs and had 21 shutouts on the year.
"We are the first state champion to have 30 plus wins in a season," Underwood said. "I thought it would be difficult to go undefeated because of how tough our schedule was, but the girls did it."