At the St. Thomas More Air it Out 7-on-7 Tournament held Wednesday and Thursday, local coaches used the event for different purposes.
While the obvious goal was to win as many games as possible, perhaps an even more important aspect was player evaluations.
Two first-year coaches, Garrett Kreamer of Lafayette High and Northside's Jacarde Carter, haven't decided on a starting quarterback yet. The tournament provided each with an opportunity to assess the candidates.
Kreamer and Carter each took a broader approach while watching their teams play four games apiece in the large school tourney on Thursday.
"7-on-7 most definitely plays a role in player evaluations," Carter said. "We see who listens, who learns and who can do the job."
"The main thing we want to see is effort and execution," Kreamer said. "We have a lot of position battles. We have some talented guys. It's just a matter of finding out who can do what, getting them into the right spots and learning the offense."
Carter noted that the Vikings' roster has doubled in size from last year with at least 55 players showing up each week of summer workouts.
Another first-year coach, North Vermilion's Joe Heintz, watched his team compete against another 7-on-7 opponent for the first time this summer.
Heintz, who plans to continue using the Wing-T offense along with a sprinkling of veer and flexbone formations, is moving Logan Thompson from defense to quarterback - a position Thompson played two years ago.
Thompson and wingback/defensive back Norris Benoit are entrenched as starters for the Patriots. Heintz scrutinized other personnel on Thursday.
"We want to see who isn't afraid to step up and make play, and who wants to be physical," he said. "We're getting some questions answered."
That was a sentiment echoed by Cecilia coach Dennis Skains, who has several players vying for snaps at receiver after Germonie Davis graduated.
"I'm looking for guys to make a play when it's time to make a play," Skains said. "When a player's number is called, they need to know their assignment. I want guys to attack the football and not back down."
Junior quarterback Diesel Solari led the Bulldogs to the quarterfinals on Thursday. Solari's is ahead of schedule with rehabilitation from a knee injury suffered last season.
"He's such a good athlete," Skains said. "The trainer ran out of ways to challenge him."
For a run-first team, Acadiana exceled on Thursday. The Wreckin' Rams were edged 21-20 by Alexandria Senior High in the semifinals of the 16-team field.
"We do have the ability to throw it," Rams coach Matt McCullough said. "Caden DiBetta could be as good a passing quarterback as we've had."
McCullough is bullish about his depth at receiver and running back. The Rams have four backs, four receivers and two tight ends with the potential to get into the mix. The top receiving threat is junior Russell Babineaux, a three-year starter and a blue-chip recruit.
"We expect Russell to do a bunch for us," he said. "The ability to throw opens up the running game. We're going to have to be a little better upfront with pass protection."
St. Martinville defeated Catholic High of New Iberia to win the Small School Tournament on Wednesday. The host Cougars knocked off Alexandria in Thursday's championship among the larger schools.