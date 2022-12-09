In a showdown for the ages with 58 combined first downs, 1,392 total yards and 100 points, the Division II state title came down to one special teams play.
St. Thomas More perfectly executed an onside kick attempt and that led to a mind-boggling 52-48 comeback victory over crosstown rival Lafayette Christian on Friday in the Ceasars Superdome.
“It’s only the second one we attempted all season long,” Cougars special teams coach Ryan Frederick said after the win.
It was pretty much a wing-and-a-prayer effort by the Cougars that hit the jackpot.
When Lafayette Christian scored a touchdown with 1:45 left to build a 48-38 lead, the Cougars’ chances of winning the program’s fourth state title looked grim.
Their stunning comeback began with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Christian McNees with 1:00 left to narrow LCA’s lead to 48-45.
Then it was all up to Frederick’s crew.
Junior Kohen LeJeune doesn’t attempt extra points or kickoffs, so onside attempt was his first appearance in the game.
“That kid got in for one play and made a hell of a kick, didn’t he?” St. Thomas More head coach Jim Hightower said.
LeJeune's first step was learning from the only other onside kick try of the season; against Catholic High-Baton Rouge in the Cougars’ only loss of the season.
“That onside kick taught us a lesson that you have to send someone behind in case the ball bounces back,” Frederick said. “We didn’t do that against Catholic High and we learned that lesson.
“It was in the third quarter just to try to steal a possession. It wasn’t at the end of the game like this, but it still taught us a lesson.”
LeJeune is a unique talent with the ability to kick with either leg, but he prefers to kick with his left.
“He feels more comfortable kicking to the right,” Frederick said. “Normally, you want to kick the onside to your sideline just for help, but he felt comfortable going that way.
“That’s how we’ve been practicing it and the kids just executed.”
Knights coach Trev Faulk admired LeJeune’s execution.
“Really credit to their kicker,” Faulk said. “He did a really good job of kicking it hard. I’m not sure if it took a funny bounce, but it ended up bouncing off one of our kids.”
Running back Hutch Swilley pressured the LCA hands team with an aggressive charge. Then Nico Blanchard did the rest by recovering the kick to give the Cougars new life.
“The kick was great, perfect in the right spot,” Frederick said. “They had a bubble, which didn’t work to their benefit.
“Hutch Swilley got to a certain point to where it put pressure on their guy. He was close to touching the ball. The ball just bounced off that kid. Nico’s coming in at the right angle and he was able to catch it.”
Coincidentally, it was Swilley’s recovery of an LCA onside kick that secured the Cougars’ 41-34 win over the Knights to end the regular season.
After the recovery Friday, the pressure shifted to STM’s offense and it delivered with wide receiver Connor Stelly coming through with a stellar 54-yard TD pass from quarterback Sam Altmann to suddenly give the Cougars a 52-48 lead with 49 seconds left.
“They were some other options that were there,” Hightower said of the play call. “Again, I think coach (offensive coordinator Shane Savoie) called a great play. We caught them before they were able to regroup too much and made a big play.”
Altmann finished the game with 422 yards passing and six touchdowns.
“We just had to keep trusting the coaches and don’t doubt,” Altmann said. “You just have to keep on going. As long as there’s time, we have a chance.”
Stelly finished with six receptions for 145 yards and two scores, while McNees led the way with eight grabs for 227 yards and two touchdowns.
“Sam really stepped it up for us. He gave every one of us a chance to make a play,” McNees said.
There were still 48 seconds left, though. That’s where the next big contribution from STM’s special teams came through.
After an exuberant Stelly was flagged 15 yards for celebrating his touchdown, the Cougars’ kickoff guy Taylor Deloach and his coverage unit held LCA’s return to its own 19, despite kicking from the 25.
“To keep them on their 20 was huge,” Frederick said. “If they get the ball on their 50, that’s a different animal because (LCA quarterback) Ju’Juan (Johnson) can throw it 60 yards in the end zone.
“Deloach was huge for us all year putting the ball in the end zone against the athletes we face on our schedule.”
Nicholas Beckwith then punctuated the most memorable 1 minute and 45 seconds in school history with a game-clinching interception.
“The kids executed a play that’s tough to execute,” Frederick said of the onside kick. “You're down by 10 with a minute left and our kids are not giving up. Our kids have the grit and perseverance of our head coach.”
Hightower couldn’t remember such a finish in five decades of coaching.
“This is pretty special,” he said. “I don’t know if I can ever remember a game that quite had this type of ending, especially considering the situation in the game. Being in the Superdome for the state championship. It was pretty special.”