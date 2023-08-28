What we know
The Opelousas Tigers are going to be a tough matchup for opposing teams on a weekly basis and that’s a credit to the amount of talent they return on both sides of the football.
And while they have some immensely talented skill players, everything begins with the offensive and defensive lines for the Tigers. Opelousas returns four offensive linemen headlined by senior right guard Joseph Milton and its entire defensive line from 2022.
“We’re only going to go as far as our offensive and defensive lines will take us,” Tigers head coach Jimmy Zachery said. “We want to run the football offensively and defensively; we want to stop the run.”
With star running backs D’Shuan Ford and Isiah Amos returning in the backfield, the Tigers are going to lean heavily on the guys in the trenches to pave the way towards an offensive explosion.
“Our offensive line does a great job of run blocking, they really enjoy putting their hands on you and moving you,” Zachery said. “Our offensive line loves getting physical and love being able to pancake you. No doubt they are the key to us running the football.”
What we don’t know
Can the Tigers consistently play at a high level regardless of the opponent? Zachery believes lack of focus in games the Tigers believed they were favorite to win, played a major part in their struggles at times last season.
“I won’t say it’s a weakness, but we need to manage success better,” Zachery said. “We have to stop taking opponents lightly and bring our ‘A’ game week to week.”
Zachery wants his Tigers to be confident in themselves, but he wants them to respect every opponent they line up against.
“It’s almost like disrespecting the game by taking an opponent lightly,” Zachery said. “You don’t underestimate your opponent. When you play down to the competition, you find yourself in a dogfight against a team you should being blowing out. We can’t have those lackadaisical efforts if we want to reach our goal of playing for a state championship.”
How we see it
A year ago, the Tigers were able to fly under the radar. That won’t be the case this season as everyone seems to expect the Tigers to make a run for New Orleans. With the highly-recruited Ford in the backfield, a big and experienced offensive line and a tough defense returning, Opelousas will be a viable threat not only in district, but in Division II.
Players to watch
D’Shaun Ford RB, 5-11, 225, Jr.
Ford is the total package at running back. He’s got a great combination of size, speed and power. The highly-touted Ford is a physical runner, who is a threat to score every time he touches the football.
Isiah Amos RB, 5-10, 185, Sr.
Amos is equally as explosive out of the Tigers’ backfield. He has great vision and a high football IQ. The Tigers’ coaching staff have lofty expectations for Amos, who they believe is on the verge of a breakout season.
Corey Amos OLB, 6-4, 220, Jr.
Amos, who is long, extremely athletic and a great tackler, established himself as an elite pass rusher last season for the Tigers. In addition, the coaching staff learned that Amos is more than just a pass rusher as he showed a unique ability to drop into coverage.
Justin Washington DB, 5-10, 175, Jr.
Washington is a crafty defensive back that has a great knack for the football. Washington has good speed and has proven to be a ball-hawk when the ball is in the air.
Zack Malveaux QB, 5-11, 170, Jr
The Tigers’ coaching staff have consistently raved about Malveaux, who is a dual-threat signal-caller. Malveaux is a game-changer with a strong arm and big play speed. Zachery believes Malveaux will be considered one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the state by season’s end.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Korey Fontenot
TE CJ Bernard
OT Bryson Lewis
OG Jakarie Lambert
C Chris Rideau
OG Joe Mildon
OT Kegan Moten
QB Zakius Malveaux
RB D’shaun Ford
RB Isiah Amos
Defense
DE Johnathan Ford
DT Jacobian Ardoine
DT Dontravious Parish
DE Jamarion Daughtery
LB Travis Esprit
LB Darelle Edwards
LB Corey Amos
CB Justin Washington
CB Landon Hammond
FS Kyrin Moore
SS Colin Fontenot
Coaches
Head coach: Jimmy Zachery
Assistant coaches: James Bush (OC), Joshua Edwards (HB), Oliver Theiry(OL), Jason Starks (Special Teams), Jacobian Ardoin (SC), Damion Thompson (DL), Mildon Ambrose (WR).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 Teurlings
Sept. 8 Natchitoches Central
Sept. 15 Lake Charles Prep
Sept. 22 St. Amant
Sept. 29 Leesville
Oct. 5 New Iberia
Oct. 13 LIVONIA
Oct. 20 Cecilia
Oct. 27 BREAUX BRIDGE
Nov. 3 Beau Chene
2022 Results
Lost Teurlings 32-14
Beat Natchitoches Central 27-7
Beat Lake Charles Prep 21-0
Beat St. Amant 28-21
Beat Leesville 56-20
Beat New Iberia 40-21
Beat Livonia 41-13
Beat Cecilia 21-16
Beat Breaux Bridge 45-0
Beat Beau Chene 88-7
Playoffs
Lost Lakeshore 35-34
Last 5 years
2022: 9-2
2021: 6-6
2020: 0-5
2019: 3-6
2018: 5-6