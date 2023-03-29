David Thibodaux’s mercy-rule 16-1 victory in four innings over District 4-4A rivals Lafayette Christian on Tuesday saw the Bulldogs improve to 15-5 on the season.
The Bulldogs have won 10 of their last 11 games since March 4 and the team is starting to believe that this might be a special season.
“I think we could go all the way to state and win it. We just got a few more things we have to work on, but, other than that, we have all the talent and all the competitiveness we need,” third baseman Mia Ewing said.
The Knights opened the scoring in the top of the first inning but struggled to stop David Thibodaux defensively committing five errors in an eight-run bottom of the first.
“Anytime you have that many errors in an inning it’s tough to recover from, and we’ve always preached to our girls that we want to play the game faster than the other team is comfortable playing. Sometimes that contributes to errors,” Bulldogs coach Cody Fruge said.
David Thibodaux had eight steals in the game including two on a fake bunt which baited the Knights third baseman to the plate allowing runners to reach second and third who both scored later in the inning.
“[A fake bunt] is something we have used in the past," Fruge said. "All three of our coaches coach travel ball on a national level and we bring different aspects of the game. We were able to do that this game, because we saw that the short stop was not shifting over."
David Thibodaux looked to have won the game in three innings when Simone Duhon hit the ball out of the park with two runners on base but was called out for stepping out of the batter’s box.
The Bulldogs did get their mercy rule win in the bottom of the fourth when Morgan Malveaux’s solo home run sent David Thibodaux’s lead to 15 forcing the umpire to call the game.
“We’re a good team," Ewing said. "No matter if it’s one run, 10 runs it isn’t going to scare us. We’re still gonna keep our heads high and keep playing the way we know how to play."
The Bulldogs will look to maintain their momentum against St. Edmund at home Monday with the hopes of being state title contenders looking increasingly like a reality each day, according to pitcher Morgan Malveaux.