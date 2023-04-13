St. Thomas More moved one step closer to winning the District 4-4A championship Wednesday by defeating top seed North Vermilion 9-4 in the semifinals of the district tournament.
"We played really well again," said STM coach Cass Hargis, whose Cougars have now won 10 straight games. "I'm really proud of them."
As they did on Tuesday against Teurlings when they scored eight runs in the second inning, the Cougars again enjoyed a big inning - this time in the fifth inning.
After the Patriots tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Cougars responded with a five-run fifth inning to take a commanding 7-2 lead.
"The big inning in the fifth was a result of good at-bats," Hargis said. "We executed a hit and run, a bunt and the floodgates just opened. With the confidence that we are playing with, we know that some point the big inning is going to come."
Offensively, the Cougars (16-12) were led by Andrew Carriere, Colton Harrison, Cade Wilkerson and Braeden Morgan. Carriere was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Harrison was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Wilkerson went 3-for-5 with a double and Morgan was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
"I have been impressed and happy with our offense, but I'm not surprised," Hargis said. "We knew we could do it; it was just a matter of going out and doing it. We want pitchers to throw the ball in the zone and when they do, capitalize on it."
On the mound, Evan McDaniel received the win after allowing two runs (1 earned) on three hits and two hit batters, while striking out two in three and one-third innings of work.
McDaniel relieved starter Thomas Couvillion, who despite being ill, allowed two earned runs on two hits, three walks and two hit batters, while striking out three in three and two-third innings.
"Thomas wasn't feeling well, but he went out there and he gave whatever he had. It wasn't his best stuff, but it was good enough to get us to Evan."
With the win, the Cougars advanced to the tournament finals on Saturday. However, they won't learn their opponent until Friday.
Cole Veronie was the losing pitcher for the Patriots after allowing five earned runs on six hits, two walks and two hit batters, in four innings.