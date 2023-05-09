SULPHUR – To say the St. Thomas More Cougars baseball team are playing with a lot of confidence would be an understatement.
No matter the opponent, the in-game situation, the Cougars are always confident they’ll still come out on top.
“Yeah, we are a pretty confident team,” Cougars coach Cass Hargis said. “We’re playing with a lot of confidence, and we have been for the last month or so. It has been fun to watch and extremely fun to be part of.”
Believing any task isn’t too tall has been vital to the Cougars’ success.
“The belief component is extremely important. Being confident that we are never out of it has played a huge role in our success,” Hargis said. “This team not only believes in themselves, but they believe in one another that no matter the situation someone is going to get it done.”
The Cougars (22-13), who have won six in a row and 16 of their past 17, will look to continue their winning ways when they face No. 2-seed E.D. White at 5 p.m. on Wednesday on Field 41 at McMurry Park in Sulphur in the Division II select semifinals.
E.D. White (24-9) are in the midst of an eight-game winning streak and have won 12 of the past 13 games.
“No matter the situation, we are prepared for it,” Hargis said, “and that’s a credit to the way we practice. There is a fine line between being confident and being overconfident. But we are confident that at the end of the day, we are always going to find a way.”
Now, the Cougars will look to find a way to advance to the state finals for the first time since 2015 when they won the second of back-to-back Class 4A state championships.
“Once you get to this point in the season, it is all about handling your emotions early on with the crowd and the atmosphere being elevated in Sulphur,” Hargis said. “Once the first pitch is thrown, teams are able to see that it is just another baseball game. The team that is going to be successful is going to be the team who settles down and plays their best ball.”
And in the end, Hargis is confident it will be his Cougars.
“There’s no pressure, because we expected to be here,” Hargis said. “We expect to be playing on Saturday as well. Now, we have to play well on Wednesday, but it is something that we expect. We are happy to be at this point, but we are not satisfied.”