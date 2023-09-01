New year, some new faces and the same explosive offense.
That’s the best way to describe Teurlings Catholic, which showed how explosive its offense can still be in the 34-16 win over the Opelousas Tigers on Friday.
“We have a lot of fresh faces on offense,” Rebels coach Dane Charpentier said. “That’s how it goes. You have some up and coming guys and the torch gets passed. I’m really proud of those guys.”
Rebels quarterback Preston Welch picked up right where he left off last season. He proved to be too much for the Tigers’ defense by completing 16 of 22 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Rebels’ offensive charge.
“The most important thing is that we handed Preston the control and allowed him to be able to change the play at the line of scrimmage,” Charpentier said. “There were a couple of times where he got us into a better play than what we had called. That’s part of the maturation process.”
Welch, who had completed 11 of 15 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, threw touchdown passes to three different receivers over the course of the game.
In the first half, Welch had touchdown passes to sophomore Travis Gallien and Nick Celestine (3-32, 1 TD), before connecting with long time teammate Bradford Cain for two scores in the third quarter.
“Preston to Bradford, that’s the connection,” Charpentier said. “Those two guys have been playing together since middle school. Gallien and Celestine both made some big plays in the game and that was key.”
Cain finished with a team-high 100 yards on seven receptions, while Gallien hauled in two passes for 90 yards which included a 70-yard touchdown.
“I think early on, we had a lot of nerves,” Charpentier said. “We had some jitters that we had to get out and we were playing against a really good opponent.”
In addition to the passing game, the Rebels benefitted from a rushing attack that was propelled by Ayden Trahan, who finished with a game-high 85 yards on 13 carries.
“I thought the running game controlled the game as much as we needed it to,” Charpentier said. “But we have to give a lot of credit to Opelousas. They are going to be tough to deal with.”
While the offense was getting things together, the Rebels’ defense came out firing on all cylinders. Facing a couple of game-changers in running backs Da’Shaun Ford, Zay Amos and quarterback Zach Malveaux, the Rebels did more than just hold their own. Teurlings’ defense led by KJ James, who rushed for a touchdown, Conner Smith, and Reid Broussard, did a terrific job of bottling up the Tigers’ trio.
Malveaux finished with 68 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries, while completing 10 of 20 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Ford also had 68 yards rushing on 15 carries, while Amos chipped in with 23 yards on six attempts.
Tigers’ receiver Korey Fontenot enjoyed a good game, finishing with six receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.
“Unbelievable,” Charpentier said of his defense’s performance. “Opelousas’ offense is hard to stop, but our defensive coaching staff and the players did an unbelievable job of preparing. We took away their bread and butter all night and forced them to turn the page.”