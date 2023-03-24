Old school rivals St. Thomas More and Teurlings Catholic needed 11 innings to decide a winner in their District 4-4A clash Thursday night.
The Rebels’ 4-3 home win marks the first time they have beaten the Cougars in four years and saw Teurlings improve to 13-6 on the season.
“It’s never easy against these guys," Teurlings coach Brooks Badeaux said. "I mean, you know the atmosphere. So, it’s never gonna be easy. Truthfully, we try to preach to our guys that we approach every game we play the same. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We’re trying to play a perfect game, whatever the scoreboard says."
Teurlings scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning before St. Thomas More’s pitching forced them to leave eight runners in scoring position throughout the game.
“When you play a good team like that with good arms," Badeaux said. "It’s not like guys are gonna come out pounding the ball. So it’s gonna be a slow game where the team that makes the most errors typically comes up on the short end."
“We put together really good at bats. We had a few walks mixed in with some hard-hit balls that just went right at them. Sometimes that happens in a game, but I really do like the way that we competed,” Cougars coach Cass Hargis said.
Thomas Couvillion and Noah Melancon held Teurlings scoreless for nine innings as the Cougars clawed their way back into the game with one-run innings in the second, fourth and fifth innings.
“Thomas did a great job on the mound of settling down and giving us a chance, and our hitters just kind of figured some ways to put some pressure on them and tie it," Hargiss said. "Then Noah came in and did a great job in the back end of the game."
Teurlings had the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth and ninth innings, but Melancon was able to pitch his way out of both situations without conceding the winning run.
The breakthrough came when Teurlings hit a ground ball back to the pitcher with runners on second and first who threw out the runner at second, but Cale Comeaux was able to beat the throw to first and pinch runner Ryan Berard wheeled around third to beat the throw home for the walk-off win
“That’s a great ballclub and by no means are they just a little steppingstone. I’m sure we’ll meet up again at some point this season in a big game,” Badeaux said.