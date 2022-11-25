Every high school football team enters the season hoping to cap off the campaign by playing for a state championship.
Teurlings Catholic is no different. The Rebels have been on a mission to reach the Caesars Superdome all year.
On Friday, the Rebels took another step towards accomplishing that mission, defeating Archbishop Shaw 27-21 in the select Division II quarterfinals.
The Rebels, who are in the state semifinals for the first time since 2015, will face fellow District 4-4A member Lafayette Christian Academy with a trip to New Orleans on the line. It’ll be the second meeting between the Rebels and the Knights with Teurlings defeated LCA 21-17 in Oct. 13.
“It feels great,” Rebels head coach Dane Charpentier said of advancing to the semifinals. “It was a total team effort.”
Offensively, the Rebels’ offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage and helped Teurlings move the football with a rushing attack that was propelled by running backs Lawson Brickner, Tanner Brinkman and Douge Viltz. The Rebels (11-1) finished with 293 yards on the ground, which came in handy considering the Eagles’ defense along with weather conditions made the passing game difficult to excel in.
“It’s crazy. It’s like it has flipped because now we are running the football,” Charpentier said. “We need to find some more consistency in the passing game, but Shaw was able to mix it up with us a little bit. They mixed coverages, mixed up alignments and made it a little tough on the throw game.”
Brickner rushed for a team-high 152 yards on 16 carries, while Brinkman had 56 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and Viltz chipped in with 54 yards on six carries.
“Anybody who knows football, knows in November and December you have to pack your running game or you’re going to be going home nine times out of 10,” Charpentier said. “We’ve been preaching to the kids that it is all about running the football and stopping the run.”
K.J. James proved to be the ultimate x-factor for the Rebels, impacting the game both offensively and defensively in the victory. James hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Preston Welch to put the Rebels ahead 20-14 with 9:18 remaining in the third quarter.
On the Eagles’ second possession in the second half, James recovered a fumble and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown to extend the Rebels’ lead to 27-14 with 4:20 remaining in the third quarter.
“It couldn’t have happened to a better kid,” Charpentier said of James’ performance. “He’s the hardest working kid. He does everything right. He is the first person in the meeting room and the first person in the weight room. It’s really good to see it pay off for a kid like that. He’s a special athlete. It’s good to see a kid like that get some shine.”
Defensively, the Rebels were solid for the most part, forcing two turnovers (1 interception, 1 fumble recovery), and scoring a touchdown. However, they did allow a couple of big plays in the running game with David Kency and in the passing game that kept the Eagles (9-3) in the game.
“We didn’t quit. We played against a great team and a great program,” said Eagles head coach Hank Tierney, whose program was attempting to reach its first state semifinal since 2008. “We had a couple of chances to fold at the end, but we didn’t. I’m proud of how hard we played.”
Kency was sensational in the losing effort for the Eagles, rushing for a game-high 216 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.
“He’s the fastest guy I’ve ever coached,” Tierney said. “He kept us in the game with 2 long runs and he’s done that all year.”
Kency, who had 177 yards and two touchdowns on 8 carries in the first half, had touchdown runs of 95, 65 and 1 yard against the Rebels’ defense.
“Hats off to Shaw, they played a heckuva ball game,” Charpentier said. “They have some very good football players, and they are well-coached. It became a line of scrimmage game, just like we thought it would. (Kency) is a special running back for them and (Jayce Lacava) is a really tough quarterback.”
With less than 7 minutes remaining and trailing 27-21, the Eagles hit their biggest pass play of the game – a 58-yard completion from Lacava to Gavin Richard – to give the Eagles first and 10 from the Rebels’ 18.
But the Rebels’ defense stepped up and held the Eagles to only 3 yards over the next four plays to force a turnover on downs and give the offense the football at Teurlings’ 15 with 5:09 left in the game.
“We made a great play to get it down there,” Tierney said. “We had to get it in and we didn’t. They stopped us. The difference in the game was that they rose to the occasion and stopped us. If we score right there, I think we win the game.”
The Rebels’ offense closed the game out with 8 consecutive runs in which they recorded 50 yards moving the football from their own 15 to the Eagles’ 40 before taking back-to-back knees to run out the final seconds of the game.
“I’m really proud of the way we finished the game on offense,” Charpentier said. “Anytime you can run 4-minute offense and end the game with the ball, that’s a huge deal for us.”