All season, Teurlings Catholic head coach Dane Charpentier has been adamant about the importance of taking things one game at a time.
And for the most part, he feels his Rebels have done a great job of doing so.
So, it comes as no surprise that Charpentier isn’t the least bit concerned about his Rebels (10-1) potentially looking past Archbishop Shaw when they host the Eagles at 7 p.m. on Friday in the sSelect Division II quarterfinals.
“It’s dangerous to look ahead,” Charpentier said. “Anytime you start trying to look into a crystal ball for what could happen, that’s a bad deal. When the brackets come out, people look at their road to the championship, but you still must go out there and give each opponent your best shot.”
Teurlings, which hasn’t reached the state semifinals since 2015, would meet district foe Lafayette Christian – if both are victorious on Friday – to set up a rematch with greater stakes as a trip to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans would be on the line.
“I hope it is not a concern,” said Charpentier about his Rebels possibly looking ahead. “I know it isn’t a concern for me because I have no one but Shaw on my mind. Just like Carver had my full attention, Archbishop Shaw has my full attention and I hope that’s the case for our team as well. We have to continue to focus on one game at a time.”
And after watching film on Shaw (9-2), Charpentier insists his Rebels acknowledge how dangerous of a team they are both offensively and defensively.
“Shaw is very effective in the running game and they are deadly in the passing game,” Charpentier said. “They are very stout defensively with some very tough players.”
Among the things that standout offensively for Shaw is its speed, most notably running back David Kency and receiver Michael Williams.
“They have some fast guys that we are going to have to corral,” Charpentier said. “They have a running back and a receiver who run the 100m in under 11 seconds. They run a lot of different formations and as far as film goes, they were 1 of the tougher breakdowns we’ve had this season.
“Defensively, they play multiple schemes,” Charpentier continued. “They have held opponents who scored a lot of points way below their average.”
The Eagles’ defensive prowess will be tested by the Rebels’ passing attack led by quarterback Preston Welch and receivers Kentrell Prejean and Bradford Cain.
But the key to success may be similar to last week against Carver for the Rebels, establishing the rushing attack with running backs Tanner Brinkman and Lawson Brickner. Against Carver, Brinkman rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, while Brickner had 11 carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
“It’s good to come out of last week having been able to establish the running game,” Charpentier said. “Being able to run the football well compliments what we want to do in the passing game. When you can be a threat at both running and passing, it makes it hard for defenses to defend. We want to be able to run the football and make people have to defend inside the box.”
Equally as key will be the Rebels’ ability to get off the field defensively. When the Eagles’ speed and their ability to score from anywhere on the field, the Rebels must excel at the little things.
“Shaw is explosive, and we know they have players who can go the distance,” Charpentier said. “We must tackle well in this game. The first guy to the ball has to make the tackle. The team who doesn’t miss tackles wins the game and the team who misses tackles will lose. They do a great job of moving the chains, so we have to tackle when we have the chance to.”