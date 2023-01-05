It could be an opportunity for the rest of the field at the Greg Lavergne Parish Wrestling Duals at Carencro High.
With perennial powerhouse Brusly High School moving up from Division III to Division II this season, Brusly’s tournament coinciding with the parish duals in Carencro matters will have an impact locally.
As a result, Teurlings Catholic will send its varsity team to the Brusly event this weekend for state seeding purposes.
The Rebels’ junior varsity squad will compete at the parish duals at Carencro.
Teurlings coach Kent Masson warns against counting his Rebels out as contenders to repeat as parish champions.
“Truthfully, I don’t look at those kids as junior varsity,” said Masson, whose team has won 10 state titles in the past 12 years. “To me, they’re really varsity wrestlers.”
Indeed, while many programs in Lafayette Parish struggle to fill out a roster, the Rebels are flourishing with 62 grapplers.
“It’s been a remarkable season so far,” Masson said. “Coming into this year, I think the jury was out on if we could be as good as last year’s team. But as it’s played out, I think we’re just as good, if not better.”
For the first time Masson can remember, Teurlings won six tournament crowns before the Greg Lavergne meet, including an event in Mobile, Alabama, with only 10 wrestlers.
The top contender appears to be Southside. The Sharks recently finished fourth at the inaugural Public School Championship in Gonzales.
A year ago, Southside was the runner-up in the parish duals for the first time.
The Sharks’ fourth-place finish in the public school tournament was powered by first-place finishes from Kael Reaux at 113 pounds, Landon Reaux at 120 and Wiley Boudreaux at 138.
Lafayette High finished 13th in that tournament, followed by Acadiana at 15th and Comeaux at 17th.
The Mighty Lions were paced by a first-place finish from Jensen Bergeron at 152 pounds.
The seven-team duals championship is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Friday with the first of three rounds, before four more rounds Saturday scheduled to start at 9 a.m.