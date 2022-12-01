No one is surprised to see Teurlings Catholic on the brink of making the school’s first state finals appearance in football.
And not many – if any – are surprised Lafayette Christian stands in its way of doing so.
If Teurlings, which are in the semifinals for the first time since 2015, is going to advance to the select Division II championship in New Orleans, they will have to do something they accomplished eight weeks ago – beat the Knights.
The Rebels (11-1) defeated the Knights on the road 21-17 on Oct. 13 in a pivotal District 4-4A matchup at the time. Now, they'll have to pull off the rare sweep of Lafayette Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Rebels Stadium.
“Anytime you have a semifinal game between two teams from the same city… it should be a great crowd and a great atmosphere,” said Rebels coach Dane Charpentier. “I’m really excited the kids get to compete in that type of deal. It’s going to be fun.”
Especially if it is as entertaining as the first meeting. In that game, Rebels’ quarterback Preston Welch threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to receiver Bradford Cain on fourth-and-10 in the final seconds of the game to claim the victory.
“There was a lot of competitiveness in the first game,” Knights coach Trev Faulk said. “There was a lot of back-and-forth action. Obviously, this time we’re hoping for a different result.”
To do so, protecting the football, capitalizing on scoring opportunities and avoiding penalties will be vital for the Knights.
“Turnovers were obviously a factor, and they are a factor in any contest,” Faulk said. “But there were other opportunities in the game that we didn’t quite make the most out of. Teurlings made plays to put them over the top and we didn’t.”
In the first meeting, the Rebels’ defense forced four interceptions, stopped two other potential scoring drives for the Knights (9-3) that reached Teurlings’ 4.
“In the first game, we created a lot of turnovers,” Charpentier said. “Forcing turnovers is not something that you necessarily can count on. We have to figure out a way to get stops. Not many people have gotten stops against these guys.”
Despite getting the win, there are things the Rebels can improve upon as well including taking advantage of extra possessions when the opportunity arises. The Rebels’ offense didn’t capitalize as often in the red zone as Charpentier would have liked and two missed field goals resulted in Teurlings’ coming away without points.
“Hopefully we can create some turnovers and offensively we have to cash in in the red zone,” Charpentier said. “I think we missed two field goals and had an empty trip (on another possession). So, definitely red zone offense is going to be a huge deal in the game.”
Faulk believes there is some pros and cons to playing a familiar team.
“From a prep standpoint, it is better,” Faulk said. “There is an identity to who they are in all three phases of the game, and they’ve had a ton of success. I’m not expecting too many changes and the same goes for us. We do what we do and we’ll have to execute at a very high level to get the result that we want.”
Despite the magnitude of the game, neither Faulk or Charpentier expects the moment to be too big for their players.
“We have been so blessed here because our kids don’t know anything different,” Faulk said. “Our seniors have played on the last game of the season their whole careers. This is where they worked to be and they’ve been preparing like they have all season.”
“It’s going to be a huge challenge,” Charpentier said. “I think the kids are ready. The kids understand how big the game is. It should be a great fight.”