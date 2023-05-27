Teurlings Catholic will open the football season against Opelousas High and its powerful rushing attack, so the Rebels' spring scrimmage against ground-oriented Southside was a good test.
The most important thing for Rebels coach Dane Charpentier, however, was keeping his roster as healthy as possible heading into the summer.
"That's the number one thing you care about," he said. "The spring went really well. We didn't have any big injuries.
"Southside has a good club coming back with good running backs. They were a real challenge for us. Our kids played really hard and battled. We have a lot of things to get better at."
Offensively, the Rebels enjoyed success with senior quarterback Preston Welch running the show. Welch (6-2, 205, Sr.) has amassed over 5,000 yards with 60 touchdowns during his career.
"We moved the ball with a lot of short passes," Charpentier said. "Offensively, I was really pleased. Southside runs an unconventional 3-3 stack defense. They're probably not a team you want to see in the regular season."
Charpentier, a creative offensive play-caller, experimented with a variety of formations during the spring. Star receiver Kentrell Prejean graduated, but the receiving corps remains deep with Bradford Cain and Carlos O'Brien flanking tight ends Jack Purser and Travis Gallien.
Gallien, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound sophomore, is expected to see action on both sides of the ball.
"Travis probably projects in college as a linebacker," Charpentier said. "In high school, he's going to play some defense, but we're going to get him the ball."
Although the Rebels are young at offensive line and running back, those two position groups were a bright spot during the spring. Juniors Doug Viltz and Brodie Spring headline the running back corps. Defensive backs Gylen Ford (6-1, 190, Jr.) and Kaleb Daniels, along with lineman K.D. James, are defensive players who turned heads.
Welch was responsible for the highlight of the scrimmage.
"We called a play and the defense lined up a certain way," Charpentier said. "Preston made the correct audible at the line. That's the holy grail, when you have a quarterback who can be a coach on the field and get things right."
The summer focus will be on getting bigger, faster and stronger, Charpentier said. There are multiple position battles to be settled, as well.