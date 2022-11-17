Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier is wary of George Washington Carver's team speed as the No. 2-seeded Rebels get ready to host the No. 15 Rams in a Division II select regional playoff game Friday.
Charpentier said Rams quarterback Jaden Verrett specializes in throwing short to intermediate passes to a deep receiving corps. Eric Horn and TyRon Johns are Verrett's top targets, but he has thrown touchdown passes to five different receivers in district games.
"Carver began the season running the option with a different quarterback," Charpentier said. "A lot of their wins came after they switched. They're a pass heavy offense that throws the ball 70% of the time."
Horn and Johns both rank among the top statistical receiving leaders in the New Orleans metro area. Johns has good size at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds. Charpentier compares the 5-foot-11, 165-pound Horn to Rebels receiver Kentrell Prejean (56 catches, 1,170 yards).
"The thing about Carver is they don't get out-athleted by anybody," Charpentier said. "They have elite talent at the skill positions. They're comparable to Westgate and Opelousas with their speed."
In Week 6, Carver (5-5) took Division I select No. 1 Warren Easton to overtime. The Rams led 14-0 and 20-7 before losing 34-28.
The Rebels (9-1) earned an opening-round bye, which Charpentier said was a first for the program.
STM wary of Helen Cox
St. Thomas More had a first-round bye in the Division II select playoffs, which allowed offensive coordinator Shane Savoie to watch the stream of No. 17-seeded St. Michael at No. 16 Helen Cox last Friday.
The thing that impressed Savoie the most about Helen Cox, which won its first playoff game in five years, was the Cougars' intensity. The other thing that stood out was the Cougars' big-play ability.
Top-seeded STM (9-1) will look to match that intensity when it hosts Helen Cox (5-6) in a battle of the Cougars at 7 p.m. on Friday.
"You can tell they're resilient," Savoie said. "They found themselves in a tight game with St. Michael. They battled. They play hard."
Helen Cox quarterback Warren Mayes threw touchdown passes of 60, 69 and 84 yards. Two of his TD passes were to Gil Chapman, who ran for a 27-yard score and played quarterback at times.
"He made some big-time plays," Savoie said of Chapman, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound senior. "They move him all over the place. They're athletic and fast. Their offense puts a lot of pressure on you by getting the ball to a number of athletes in the open field.
"On defense, they cover a lot of ground. They're dedicated to stopping the run and the secondary is good on the back end. One of their cornerbacks is a top 100 and 200-meter sprinter."
Rested Sharks primed
Division I non-select No. 4-seeded Southside also had a first-round bye. Coach Josh Fontenot said the 9-1 Sharks welcomed the week off.
"We needed the rest," he said. "We only play 25 guys. At some point, you hit a wall where you just run out of gas. The first-round bye gave us a shot of life."
The Sharks will host No.13 Northshore (8-3) at St. Martinville at 7 p.m. Friday The Panthers ousted No. 20 Salmen 21-14 last week for the program's first playoff win since 1986.
"They are huge. They're definitely the biggest team we've played all year with an enormous offensive line," Fontenot said. "They're solid on defense. People aren't scoring many points against them."
The Panthers used two different quarterbacks in last week's come from behind win. Kohen Rowbatham had the game-winning touchdown on an 11-yard run. The junior also ran for a two-point conversion.
"No. 20 does it all," Fontenot said of Rowbatham. "He's also the punter. He's a real smooth athlete who goes in there and runs it out of the Wildcat formation. On defense, he keeps them safe at free safety."
Southside has relied on a potent ground game that features three of the area's top 15 rushers in Landon Baptiste (105-976, 12 TDs), Aaron Ford (119-945, 13 TDs) and Cameron Boutte (137-910, 13 TDs).
Baptiste has passed for 310 yards and six TDs with no interceptions.
"The boys aren't ready to stop playing," Fontenot said. "Everybody knows it's one and done. We have to be very focused. There are no second chances."