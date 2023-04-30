Teurlings Catholic overcame a stagnant batting performance in game two of its regional series against Evangel to win the best-of-series 2-1 Saturday.
The Rebels 15-5 mercy-rule win after being shut out in the second game of the series is what Teurlings will need to make a deep playoff run this season, according to Teurlings coach Brooks Badeaux.
“We can’t always give up an out for a run,” Badeaux said. “You could do that in a close game later in the game, but early in the game, you got to get a big hit and put up a crooked number.”
Evangel opened the scoring in the deciding game of the series, but Teurlings fired back in the bottom of the inning to make it 2-1 going into the second.
“I felt like we had a better approach at the plate keeping the pressure on them by answering their early lead,” Badeaux said. “If we don’t answer, it’s probably a different ballgame.”
Cade Robin then put up three shutout innings in a row as the Teurlings offense increased their lead to 8-1 going into the fifth forcing multiple pitching changes from Evangel Christian.
“These series are a grind on pitching and us being able to force them to go the pen early really helped us pull it out in the end,” Badeaux said.
Teurlings came from behind in both of their wins in the series and being tested by opponents will help the Rebels going forward in the playoffs, according to Wyatt Darby who had two hits and two RBIs in the deciding game.
“We never quit. We’ll go to the last out final pitch whatever it takes to win,” Darby said
Teurlings forced the mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth inning after Jake Farris’s line drive to center got past the diving fielder to allow a two-run inside the park home run for the Rebels.
“I’ve never had a home run in my life,” Farris said. “In the playoffs was the perfect time to get one.”
Coach Badeaux hopes to see more from his team as they progress to more difficult opposition in a difficult playoff division to meet the standards of a historically successful Teurlings program against Vandebilt.
“That’s a good team over there and they gave us all we could handle pushing us to three game and we have to move on and improve,” Badeaux said.