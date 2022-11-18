The Teurlings Catholic Rebels are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020.
Running back Tanner Brinkman rushed for nearly 200 yards and scored multiple touchdowns, while quarterback Preston Welch passed for a couple of scores to help lead the Rebels to a 51-27 win over George Washington Carver in the second round of the select Division II playoffs on Friday.
“It feels amazing,” Brinkman said of reaching the quarterfinals. “It’s my senior year, so to be able to get there is awesome.”
Brinkman was equally awesome, averaging 11.6 yards per carry en route to finishing the night with 163 yards and 3 touchdowns on 14 carries.
“I thought we played amazing,” Brinkman said. “We played quick and fast.”
It didn’t matter who carried the football for the Rebels (10-1), who rushed for 267 yards and five touchdowns behind Brinkman and Lawson Brickner (11-51, 2 TDs), because the offensive line opened gaping holes early and often.
“Our running back corps has both speed and power,” Brinkman said. “This was probably the best our offensive line has blocked all season. The holes were huge.”
Rebels head coach Dane Charpentier was equally impressed by the job the offensive line did against the run as well as in the passing game.
“The offensive line had a good night,” said Charpentier, whose Rebels will face No. 7-seed Archbishop Shaw in the quarterfinals. “We emphasized the running game all week. Games are won and loss at the line of scrimmage, so we put it on them all week and (Friday) we took a big step forward. They were getting after it.”
Establishing the running game helped keep the Rams off-balanced defensively as quarterback Preston Welch was rarely under pressure when looking downfield for receivers. Welch completed 10 of 15 passes for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns – 1 each to receiver Kentrell Prejean (3-35, 1 TD) and Travis Gallien (1-15, 1 TD) – in the win.
“You don’t want to get one-dimensional against these guys because they are too athletic on the backend,” Charpentier said. “They are very athletic and instinctive and on film they got their hands on a lot of passes in the secondary. So, it was huge for us to run effectively and get first downs on the ground.”
Defensively, the Rebels’ first team unit was equally dominant, as they forced 3 turnovers and recorded 3 sacks in the first half. Senior cornerback Austin David led the charge with 2 interceptions, Christian Harris, JW Prejean and Kyle Stephens each recorded a sack and Carter Fontenot had a fumble recovery.
In the losing effort for the Rams (5-6) Jaden Verrett completed 11 of 19 passes for 153 yards and two interceptions, while backup Damian Harris passed for two touchdowns in the second half.