WHAT WE KNOW
Optimism abounds at Teurlings Catholic, which reached the semifinals for the first time since 2015. Although the Rebels graduated a large group of seniors, numbers are better than ever with a roster of over 100 players from 10th to 12th grade.
"Winning games builds momentum, and we certainly won a lot of games last year," coach Dane Charpentier said. "Sometimes it's a total rebuild when you lose a lot of seniors, but I don't think that's the case this year. We have a lot of key pieces returning."
Charpentier is especially bullish about the running backs and defensive backs. The Rebels graduated their top two rushers in Tanner Brinkman and Lawson Brickner, along with three starters on the offensive line.
That's the bad news. The good news is that Douge Viltz, Casen Evans and Ayden Trahan comprise a promising committee of ball-carriers. Viltz is the leading returning rusher. Trahan is a transfer from Acadiana who is described by his coach as "extremely versatile with a good football IQ."
"We've had a week of practice, and I can say that the running backs group has a chance to be really good," Charpentier said.. "Evans is going to be special. He had one of the best freshman seasons I've ever seen."
Three of four in the secondary return in cornerbacks Gylen Ford and Peyton Jones and free safety Kaleb Daniels.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
The Rebels graduated three senior receivers, including the area's top pass-catcher in Kentrell Prejean. Charpentier noted that although there is some uncertainty in the receiver room, that's not necessarily a bad thing.
"The biggest unknown is our receiving corps, but just because it's unknown doesn't mean it's not good," he said. "Bradford Cain returns. He had the most production out of the returning receivers."
Juniors Greg Leger and Cade Cother will be in the rotation at wideout, along with sophomore Lafayette Christian transfer Nick Celestine. Tight end Jack Purser returns for his junior campaign. Sophomore Travis Gallien is a budding superstar with unusual size and speed.
"We can play Travis at tight end or flex him out," Charpentier said. "He definitely passes the eye test."
The defensive front seven will have six new starters with tackle KJ James serving as the only holdover. As mentioned earlier, the offensive line also has three new starters. Charpentier isn't concerned about inexperience, however.
"We have a lot of size up front," Charpentier said. "(Strength) Coach (Andrew) Hebert has improved our guys by leaps and bounds. We had a good summer and should be ready to roll."
HOW WE SEE IT
Three of four Division II select semifinalists - St. Thomas More, Lafayette Christian and Teurlings Catholic - are members of District 5-4A. It's possible, maybe even likely, that it will happen again this year as all three programs reloaded.
Looking at the remainder of the schedule, the Rebels face district foe Westgate along with marquee non-district games against Opelousas, St. Charles Catholic and Breaux Bridge. Teurlings Catholic went 9-1 in the regular season last year. That might be difficult to attain this time around, but it’s achievable. Regardless, the Rebels are among the favorites to win Division II select.
Players to Watch
Preston Welch QB, 6-2, 215 Sr.
Three-year starter who has passed for more than 5,000 yards and 60 TDs during his career. "He's won a lot of big games," Charpentier said. "We're excited to have him back for one more year." Strong-armed quarterback who improved in every aspect of the game from his sophomore to junior year.
Gylen Ford CB, 6-2, 195 Sr.
Looking for a sleeper recruit who could blow up in the coming weeks? Look no further than Ford, who has the ideal measurables that colleges crave in modern-day cornerbacks. "We feel he can match up against anybody," Charpentier said.
Gresham Perry OL, 6-4, 285 Jr.
UL has offered Perry, who is a returning starter at left tackle. He comes from a football family. Both his father and his older brother (Thomas) played at LSU. Younger brother Drake is a new starter with a high ceiling.
KJ James DL/FB 5-10, 215 Sr.
James is an unlikely blend of defensive tackle and fullback. On defense, he scoots by blockers with athleticism and a low center of gravity. On offense, he's a short-yardage specialist. "KJ doesn't miss a play," Charpentier said. "He's gained a step and is quicker than before."
Jack Purser TE, 6-2, 210 Jr.
Purser is a jack of all trades, adept at opening holes in the running game and a creator of mismatches against linebackers in the passing game. Purser is more than capable at quarterback as well.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Bradford Cain (5-11, 170, Sr)*
WR Travis Gallien (6-2, 225, So)
TE Jack Purser (6-2, 210, Jr)*
OT Gresham Perry (6-4, 288, Jr)*
LG Gavin Girard (6-0, 267, Jr)
C Evan Privat (6-0, 188, Sr)
RG Jase Serrette (6-3, 291, Jr)
RT Brantley Habetz (6-3, 239, Sr)
QB Preston Welch (6-2, 215, Sr)*
RB Douge Viltz (5-10, 178, Jr)*
RB Ayden Trahan (5-10, 200, Sr)*
Defense
DE Allan Blake Hayes (5-11, 215, Sr)
DT KJ James (5-10, 215, Sr)*
DT Drake Perry (6-2, 267, So)
DE Matt Davis (6-0, 198, Jr)
LB Nick Dellumo (6-0, 190, Sr)
LB Connor Smith (6-0, 185, Sr)
LB Jack Ortego (6-2, 182, Jr)
CB Peyton Jones (5-11, 174, Sr)*
CB Gylen Ford (6-2, 193, Sr)*
SS Cohen Lapoint (5-10, 181, Sr)
FS Kaleb Daniels (6-0, 178, Jr)*
Coaches
Head coach: Dane Charpentier.
Assistants: Bart Vitte (DC), Brad Taylor (safeties), Tommy Tate (special teams, CBs), Phil Ford (OLB), Andrew Hebert (ILB), Kent Masson (RB/TE), Dayton Landry (WR), Sonny Charpentier (QB).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 OPELOUSAS
Sept. 8 AVOYELLES
Sept. 15 St. Charles
Sept. 22 NOTRE DAME
Sept. 29 Breaux Bridge
Oct. 6 WESTGATE
Oct. 12 LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN
Oct. 20 St. Thomas More
Oct. 27 Northside
Nov. 3 North Vermilion
2022 Results
Beat Opelousas 32-14
Beat Avoyelles 41-12
Beat St. Charles 28-22
Beat Notre Dame 38-14
Beat Breaux Bridge 38-0
Beat Westgate 30-22
Beat Lafayette Christian 21-17
Lost St. Thomas More 35-30
Beat Northside 45-14
Beat North Vermilion 49-21
Playoffs
Beat George Washington Carver 51-27
Beat Shaw 27-21
Lost Lafayette Christian 68-46
Last 5 years
2022: 11-2
2021: 6-5
2020: 5-5
2019: 7-5
2018: 4-7