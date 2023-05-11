After having not played football in middle school, or in his first year in high school, Malachi Frye decided he would return to the sport he once loved.
However, when Frye reported to Northside this fall for practice, he weighed more than 355 pounds and "could barely move," Vikings coach Jacarde Carter said.
Determined to lose weight, get healthier and ultimately begin living a better life, Frye dedicated himself to exercise, weightlifting and a healthier diet. The results have been impressive.
“The most difficult thing was not being able to eat my favorite foods for a while,” Frye said.
In less than nine months, Frye has become faster and stronger. He possesses more body control and has lost more than 75 pounds.
For his ability to take on a big challenge and meet it, Frye is the 2023 Star of Stars Courage Award winner.
“I feel really good (about winning the award) because it shows that I never gave up,” Frye said. “(I) trusted the process and I didn’t cut any corners.”
Now at 280 pounds, Frye has emerged as one of Northside's leaders and is penciled in as a starter at nose guard for the Vikings next season.
“I absolutely feel great,” Frye said. “I have gotten way faster at sports and way stronger. I can run all 12 sprints without tapping out on the second one.”
What seemed impossible in the fall is now merely a regular day at the office for Frye, who offered up words of advice to anyone looking to accomplish what he’s accomplished.
“My advice would be to keep pushing, no matter what,” Frye said. “Trust the process, don’t cut corners and you will absolutely see the results. You also have to change your mindset, because everything starts in the mind.”