Dustin Guidry's love for the city of Abbeville, and for Abbeville High School, are second to none.
And considering how badly he wants to see both flourish, Guidry has been adamant about contributing in any way he can to see the city and high school to both reach their potential.
"This place is where my heart is," Guidry said.
Abbeville football coach Rod Moy couldn't agree more with Guidry.
"Nobody loves Abbeville and Abbeville High School more than Dustin does," Moy said. "He doesn't do the things that he does with any expectations or no other motive than just wanting to make both the best that it can be."
Guidry relishes the opportunity to volunteer for whatever the school's extracurricular programs may need.
In fact, since his arrival at Abbeville, Moy said Guidry has not missed one football practice.
"Dustin is always a pleasant beam of sunshine," Moy said. "He always has a positive word for every kid. You can't be around Dustin and be in a bad mood."
Before every home game, Guidry sets up the field, loads cheer equipment and sets up the Wildcats' run-through.
In addition, for road games, Guidry can also be found helping the band with their duties.
"He comes out every day and starts setting up what the coaches need for their groups. On game day, he begins preparations during the school day. Dustin really makes everyone's job around here easier."
Guidry said he wouldn't want to be doing anything else other than helping the coaches.
"This is something that I've been doing since 2007," Guidry said. "It gave me something to do. Why should I just sit down at home and watch TV? So, instead I go to the school and see what I can help with."
Those volunteer contributions have made Guidry the 2023 Acadiana Advocate Star of Stars Spirit Award winner.
"I'm surprised to win this award," Guidry said. "I didn't expect to win an award. I do it because that's what I love to do."
Moy said he knows Guidry didn't expect to receive recognition for his contributions to the school. But the coach is glad Guidry is being honored.
"When I found out what (the award) was for, he was an easy choice. It was describing Dustin," Moy said. "I'm very excited that he is getting some recognition for all that he does. He is a staple at the school and throughout the city."