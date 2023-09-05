Week 1 of the high school football season provided some impressive statistical showings across the Acadiana area.
The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recognized on the The Advocate Acadiana's Facebook page.
Who is the prep football player of the week?
- Ju'Juan Johnson, Lafayette Christian: Passed for 362 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 132 yards and four touchdowns.
- Diesel Solari, Cecilia: Returned a kick 96 yards for a touchdown, passed for three touchdowns and rushed for 94 yards.
- Chantz Babineaux, Carencro: Passed for 276 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing for 36 yards and a touchdown.
- Jed Devoltz, Kaplan: Rushed for 231 yards and two touchdowns.
- Jared Thomas, Eunice: Had eight receptions for 153 and two touchdowns, while also throwing a touchdown pass.