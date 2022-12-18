BOYS HOOPS SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
Kaplan at Northside Christian, Lafayette Christian at Cecilia, Abbeville at Jeanerette, Delcambre at Erath, North Central at Bunkie, Westminster-Laf at Thrive Academy.
Tuesday’s Games
JS Clark at Southwood, Midland at Westlake, Acadiana at Church Point, Morgan City at Carencro, St. Martinville at New Iberia, Breaux Bridge at North Vermilion, Northside at Jennings, Abbeville at Loreauville, Elton at Crowley, Hathaway at Iota, St. Edmund at Kaplan, LaGrange at Northwest, Erath at Acadiana Renaissance, Notre Dame at St. Charles, Gueydan at Opelousas Catholic, South Cameron at Westminster.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Martinville at Cecilia, Lafayette Christian at Scotlandville, Northside at Rayne, Erath at Hanson, Port Barre at Basile, Ascension Episcopal at Highland Baptist, East Iberville at Lafayette Renaissance, North Central at Port Allen.
Thursday’s Games
Kinder at Midland, Acadiana at North Vermilion, Carencro at CE Byrd, Northwest at New Iberia, Gueydan at Abbeville, Church Point at Carencro, Merryville at Iota, Kaplan at Hanson, Delcambre at St. Edmund.
Friday’s Games
JS Clark at David Thibodaux, Liberty at Southside, Southern Lab at Cecilia, Westgate at Franklin, Westgate at Patterson, North Central at Jennings.
GIRLS HOOPS SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
New Iberia at Bolton, David Thibodaux at Port Barre, Highland Baptist at Rayne, Westgate at Lake Charles Prep, West St. mary at Delcambre, Jeanerette at Covenant Christian, North Central at Bunkie, Westminster-Laf at Thrive Academy.
Tuesday’s Games
Acadiana at Church Point, Abbeville at Comeaux, Lafayette at Scotlandville, Breaux Bridge at North Vermilion, Cecilia at David Thibodaux, Eunice at Lacassine, Elton at Crowley, Erath at Acadiana Renaissance, Sam Houston at iota, St. Edmund at Kaplan, Port Barre at Basile, Washington-Marion at Ville Platte, Loreauville at Catholic-NI, Gueydan at Opelousas Catholic, South Cameron at Westminster, JS Clark at Southwood.
Wednesday’s Games
Rayne at Westgate.
Thursday’s Games
Church Point at JS Clark, Acadiana at North Vermilion, Breaux Bridge at St. Martinville, Kaplan at St. Thomas More, Gueydan at Abbeville, Merryville at Iota, Highland Baptist at Hamilton.
Friday’s Games
Church Point at Peabody, Vermilion Catholic at Hanson.