In his debut season as head baseball coach at Breaux Bridge High School, Gabe Cormier has been forced to shuffle his lineup as the Tigers dealt with a rash of injuries.
The Tigers (18-9) have finally gotten healthy, and it couldn't be at a better time with the postseason just around the corner.
"We've had an up and down year with battling injuries," Cormier said. "We've never had a full squad until last week."
The pitching staff got a recent boost when Kade Hebert was cleared to throw. Hebert has had a banner year at the plate, hitting .413 with seven doubles, three home runs and 22 RBIs. He's expected to play a crucial role on the mound in the playoffs.
"Kade just started being able to throw off the mound a month ago," Cormier said. "He has pitched in three games. We're trying to get his pitch count up to where he'll be able to give us four or five innings."
Kole Hebert (4-3, 32.1 IP, 47 K), Lane Hebert (4-0, 25.1 IP, 26 K) and Camden Theriot have been the go-to pitchers for the Tigers. Kole Hebert has had a big season at the plate as well, hitting .383 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 RBIs.
"Kole is our guy," Cormier said. "We've hung our hat on him. He's been starting since his freshman year. He's a junior with playoff experience."
Theriot has been especially effective coming out of the bullpen. In a 6-3 loss to Ascension Episcopal last week, the southpaw threw 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
"Camden has done a really good job," Cormier said. "He's come in against some quality opponents where he always seems to get us out of a situation."
Caleb Roberts has been a jack of all trades. In addition to hitting .321 with 17 stolen bases, the Tigers' leadoff hitter has pitched when needed.
"Caleb is just a competitor," Cormier said. "He'll do anything you ask. He pitches. He plays catcher. I hate to think of where we'd be without him."
Kandren Batiste (.315, 6 doubles, 17 RBIs) and Zechariah Armentor (.303, 16 RBIs, 17 SBs) are additional big bats in the lineup.
"I was an assistant for 24 years," Cormier said. "It's a little different being the head man. The kids are working hard.
"We haven't put together a complete game yet. We're very close. There is always one inning in a game that gets to us. If we can clean that up, we'll be alright."
The Tigers are No. 13 in the Division II non-select power ratings.