Trev Faulk has resigned as head football coach of the Lafayette Christian Knights.
Faulk, who informed the school’s administration on Monday, informed his players of his decision during a team meeting on Tuesday.
Faulk’s decision to resign comes less than a week after the Knights loss to St. Thomas More 52-48 in the select Division II finals. However, Faulk said his decision to make this season his final year was made before the season.
In his seven seasons with LCA, Faulk has helped establish the Knights’ football program into a state power as they reached the state finals six consecutive seasons.
LCA, which has won four state championships with Faulk on the coaching staff, were 20-6 and finished as the state runner-up across two divisions – Division III and select Division II - in his two seasons as head coach.
