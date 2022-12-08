Lafayette Christian coach Trev Faulk has been vital in the transformation of the Knights’ football program, taking them from a run-of-the-mill team striving to make the playoffs to a dominant state powerhouse.
It’s no coincidence the program has soared to great heights since Faulk took over in 2016. In seven seasons with Faulk as a coach, the Knights have earned seven postseason berths, made six consecutive state finals appearances, finished state runner-up twice and have won four state championships.
But Faulk is more than a coach, folks at the school say, and his influence at LCA goes far beyond the football field and the Knights’ trophy case.
“The winning part is great,” said Rachael Faulk, who has been married to Trev for 15 years. “But Trev is more than football. He has a service heart and anyone who comes into contact with him can see his compassion and how much he really cares about people. His ability to give himself to others is what makes him different.”
Faulk is often referred to by parents past and present as a “leader of men.”
“What makes him special is that he is a man of his word,” said Treanders Marzell, whose sons TJ and Jaimason play for the Knights. “What he preaches, he also lives. He is a great example of a husband, father and a friend. It is bigger than football with him. He is a leader of men. What he pours into our sons will benefit them for a lifetime.”
Revered for his faith and character, Trev Faulk prides himself on being present, available and the best example he can be to his players, children — Trev Jr. and Reagan — and anyone else he encounters.
“Becoming a parent is something that was really important to Trev,” Rachael Faulk said. “He wanted to be the best dad he could be. He wanted to carve a path in the lives of others that he didn’t have. He wants to model something that he didn’t have modeled in his life and he’s done that. He’s a great father and a great father-figure.”
“I love everything about Coach Faulk,” said Cotina Honore-Hills, whose sons Melvin and Miles are members of the Knights’ football team. “He has mentored my sons on and off the field about God, education, sports and life after high school. He has made a difference in a lot of kids’ lives. If he can help anyone, he will help them.”
Shortly after defeating Teurlings Catholic in the select Division II semifinals, an emotional Trev Faulk addressed the Knights. He told them how proud he was of them and that he loved them. After telling him they loved him too, the players’ faces lit up with smiles as they prepared for what has become somewhat of a tradition after big wins — Trev Faulk dancing.
“The most important thing I want these kids to always know is that I love them, and I care about the young men they are,” said Trev Faulk, whose Knights will face St. Thomas More at noon Friday in New Orleans for the Select Division II championship. “Whether you are one of the best players, a starter or a player who doesn’t get into the game. We love on them, and we want them to be better as men. I want them to be better when they leave than when they came. We care about who they are going to be as people, husbands, and fathers.”
On social media — most notably Facebook — fans and parents alike often shower Faulk and his coaching staff with praise. Timelines are flooded with posts of appreciation for their teachings and willingness to hold everyone within the program to the same standards.
“We love that Coach Faulk is a great example of a God-fearing man,” Marzell said. “He is an inspiration to our sons. He isn’t just a football coach. He is always just a phone call or text away. He goes above and beyond for his players. He has the same values as we have for our sons. He makes them strive for greatness. He inspires them to think about long-term goals, beyond high school.”
Rachael Faulk isn’t surprised by the amount of support, praise, and gratitude her husband has received.
“Trev is always keeping God first,” Rachael Faulk said. “Everyone is willing to buy-in because they know God is at the top of it. I know he’s great and I know all of the work that he puts into everything he does, so I’m not surprised.”
And getting better is something Trev Faulk is always trying to do, says his wife.
“He is always growing and reading constantly,” she said. “He is just really leaning into his purpose and living life the best way he can.”
As a player, Trev Faulk starred at Lafayette High and LSU before spending time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, then-St. Louis Rams, and New Orleans Saints. He then ventured into coaching, including stops at Vermilion Catholic and Northside before joining LCA.
While football has been good to him, Trev Faulk isn’t defined by the sport.
When Rachael Faulk was asked to describe her husband's principles in three words, football wasn’t among them.
“The football part is just the vehicle for everything he does. Football is how everybody knows him,” she said. “But I would say God, family, and people. He motivates and empowers so many people. He has formed so many relationships, he’s extremely dependable and people trust him. His compassion for others is amazing. It is a blessing to be able to walk in his light as a family.”